Florida gas prices are down for the second week in a row, but it might not last much longer

Drivers are now paying the lowest daily price in weeks

By on Mon, Feb 13, 2023 at 11:24 am

Florida gas prices are down for the second week in a row, but it might not last much longer
Photo via Adobe Stock

Florida gas prices have declined for the second week in a row, dropping a total of 19 cents per gallon, AAA reports.

Drivers across the state are now paying an average of $3.40 per gallon, the lowest daily price in the past three weeks.

"The downward trend at the pump may not last much longer," Mark Jenkins, AAA spokesman, said. "Crude oil and gasoline futures prices jumped 9% last week, almost completely erasing the losses that led to the 2-week drop at the pump. This could cause falling pump prices to plateau, or possibly inch higher in the coming weeks."

Oil prices rebounded last week following news that Russia plans to cut crude oil production by 500,000 barrels per day, with no plans from OPEC to offset the loss.

The U.S. prices for oil settled at $79.72 per barrel Friday — the highest price in two weeks.

Regionally, the most expensive gasoline markets in Florida are West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.62), Naples ($3.52) and Fort Lauderdale ($3.48). The least expensive are Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.18), Panama City ($3.21) and Pensacola ($3.26).

