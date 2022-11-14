ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Florida football standout among three players killed in UVA shooting

By on Mon, Nov 14, 2022 at 2:10 pm

click to enlarge 22-year-old D'Sean Perry of Miami was one of three people killed in a shooting at the University of Virginia. - D'Sean Perry/Instagram
D'Sean Perry/Instagram
22-year-old D'Sean Perry of Miami was one of three people killed in a shooting at the University of Virginia.

Three football players for the University of Virginia Cavaliers were killed in a shooting on campus Sunday evening.

The shooting happened in a parking garage on the UVA campus as a group was returning from a weekend field trip to Washington, DC.Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry were killed and two more people were wounded in the incident.

Perry was a standout during his days at Gulliver Prep  in Miami. He won the 2018 defensive player of the year award for the South Florida Conference. He received offers from the University of South Florida and University of Florida before deciding to enroll at Charlottesville in 2019.  The 22-year-old linebacker and defensive end made two tackles this weekend while playing against Pitt for the Cavaliers on Saturday.

"This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia," UVA President Jim Ryan wrote in a message to students on Monday.  "This is a traumatic incident for everyone in our community, and we have cancelled classes for today."

Police believe that former UVA football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is responsible for the shooting. Jones was on the field trip with about 25 other students. The shooting led to a half-day lockdown of campus until Jones was arrested in Henrico County nearly 80 miles from the school. Jones had previously been reported to authorities for his possession of a firearm. 

