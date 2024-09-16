Florida fights challenge to age restriction law for strippers

The lawsuit primarily alleges that the ban on workers under 21 violates First Amendment rights

By on Mon, Sep 16, 2024 at 12:23 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Florida fights challenge to age restriction law for strippers
Photo via Gov. Ron DeSantis/Twitter
Pointing to efforts to curb human trafficking, Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office Friday urged a federal judge to toss out a constitutional challenge to a new Florida law that prevents strippers under age 21 from performing in adult-entertainment establishments.

Lawyers in Moody’s office filed a 35-page motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed in July by operators of two nude-dancing establishments, a dancer and a retail store that sells adult-oriented items. The lawsuit primarily alleges that the ban on workers under 21 violates First Amendment rights.

But the state’s motion Friday disputed the arguments, saying, in part, that the law (HB 7063) “is narrowly drawn to further the state’s legitimate interest of protecting this vulnerable age group from human trafficking.”

“The statute furthers an important or substantial governmental interest unrelated to the suppression of free expression,” the motion said. “The statute is part of a larger bill designed to combat human trafficking. The statute prevents persons aged 18 to 20 from working in these establishments because this age group is vulnerable to the exploitation of human trafficking. It does not prevent adult entertainment establishments from hiring nude dancers, employees, and contractors altogether.”

But the lawsuit said the Legislature did not “consider any alternative forms of regulation which would burden First Amendment rights less severely; that is, the Legislature made no effort to solicit information in support of a more narrowly tailored law.” Also, it said the state had not shown a connection between human trafficking and adult-entertainment establishments.

“HB 7063 does not actually target human trafficking or the individuals responsible for those criminal acts,” the lawsuit said. “Instead, it regulates only the potential (if unlikely) victims of trafficking and only the subset of potential victims who are actively engaged in speech activities. The state considered no evidence or studies supporting the notion that human trafficking is associated with adult entertainment establishments or that trafficking is more common in such establishments; or, to the extent that such information was considered, it consisted of shoddy data which is insufficient to support the asserted government interest.”

The lawsuit was filed by operators of Cafe Risque, a nude-dancing establishment in Alachua County; operators of Sinsations, a nude-dancing establishment in Jacksonville; Serenity Michelle Bushey, who performed at Cafe Risque but is barred by the law from working there because she is under 21; and Exotic Fantasies, Inc., which operates a retail store in Jacksonville.

While most of the attention about the law has focused on strippers, it also prevents adult-entertainment establishments from employing other workers under age 21. That includes workers at retailers such as Exotic Fantasies, which does not have dancers.

“HB 7063 prohibits Café Risque, Sinsations and Erotic Fantasies from contracting with and employing individuals of their choosing to assist in the production, promotion and dissemination of their First Amendment protected communications,” said the lawsuit, filed by Gary Edinger, a longtime First Amendment attorney in Gainesville. “All of the plaintiffs’ speech rights have been chilled now, and in the future, as they risk prosecution and the loss of their livelihoods, if they continue to engage in the kind of speech to which the state of Florida objects; to-wit: exotic dance performances and the sale of adult retail goods.”

The Legislature passed the law in March, and Gov. Ron DeSantis signed it in May. The law, which took effect July 1, includes second-degree felony charges for people who employ or allow dancers under 21 to perform nude in the establishments.

“While plaintiffs Café Risque and Sinsations will no longer be permitted to promote and produce entertainers between the ages of 18 to 20, these businesses are still permitted to promote and produce entertainers,” the state’s motion Friday said. “Removing 18-to-20 year-olds from their lineup serves a substantial governmental interest which is not substantially broader than necessary, while allowing for reasonable alternative avenues of expressive conduct. Bushey also has reasonable alternative avenues of communication at other establishments that are not adult entertainment establishments, such as bikini bars which are not included in the definition of adult entertainment establishments.”

The lawsuit names as defendants Moody, State Attorney Brian Kramer, who prosecutes cases in Alachua County, and State Attorney Melissa Nelson, who prosecutes cases in Jacksonville. In addition to disputing the First Amendment arguments, Moody’s motion Friday also argued that she is not a proper defendant because she does not have enforcement authority over the law.

The case is assigned to U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Forecasters ease storm predictions for 2024 hurricane season

By News Service of Florida

Forecasters ease storm predictions for 2024 hurricane season

AT+T workers in Orlando and across the southeast mark nearly one month on strike

By McKenna Schueler

AT&T workers in Orlando, joined by fellow union members with Central Florida Jobs With Justice, strike over allegations of bad faith bargaining.

GoFundMe for Florida whistleblower fired after leaking DeSantis' state park plans reaches over $200K

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

GoFundMe for Florida whistleblower fired after leaking DeSantis' state park plans reaches over $200K

Ex-UF president's lavish catering: $38,610 sushi bar, holiday party that cost nearly $900 per person

By Garrett Shanley, Fresh Take Florida

Ben Sasse, the former president of the University of Florida, is seen in this Nov. 1, 2022, photograph after the Board of Trustees voted to appoint him to the job. He took office in February 2023.

AT+T workers in Orlando and across the southeast mark nearly one month on strike

By McKenna Schueler

AT&T workers in Orlando, joined by fellow union members with Central Florida Jobs With Justice, strike over allegations of bad faith bargaining.

Orange County opens new medication-assisted treatment program for opioid addiction

By McKenna Schueler

Orange County opens new medication-assisted treatment program for opioid addiction

Adoptable dog Sugar is a small, cuddly four-year-old looking for a companion

By Orange County Animal Services

Adoptable dog Sugar is a small, cuddly four-year-old looking for a companion

Orange County to consider opting out of state law providing tax breaks to housing developers

By McKenna Schueler

Orange County to consider opting out of state law providing tax breaks to housing developers
More

September 11, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us