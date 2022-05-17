VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Florida family finds 550-lb alligator swimming in their pool

By on Tue, May 17, 2022 at 4:30 pm

CCSO/FACEBOOK
CCSO/Facebook

A Florida family woke up to find a massive native cooling off in their pool.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), deputies and officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation (FWC) arrived at a Punta Gorda home to find that a large alligator had broken through the lanai.

"Always check your pool before diving in! A Deep Creek family was awakened by some loud noises on their lanai and came out to find this guy taking a dip in their pool," said CCSO in a Facebook post from May 16.

The gator, which measured out at 10 feet, 11-inches long and weighed over 550 pounds, was successfully contained and removed from the pool by a trapper, says CCSO.

Slideshow

The 18 strangest Florida wildlife encounter stories of 2021

The 18 strangest Florida wildlife encounter stories of 2021
18 slides
Sir, this is a Wendy's: 7-foot alligator scares customers in Florida fast food parking lot Florida family comes home to 16-foot, 300-pound Burmese python in their yard A crocodile took up residence at a Florida country club. Officials say it can't be moved Florida fisherman runs from large alligator in terrifying video Florida man finds five-foot boa constrictor inside new couch Watch this Tampa woman battle a baby gator who snuck into her kitchen
Click to View 18 slides

Alligator mating season began this month and runs through June, so Floridians should keep their eyes open for active male gators roaming to new territories.

So what's next for this gator?

According to the FWC, the organization does not relocate "nuisance alligators" if they're over  four feet in length, stating they may disrupt the social structures within their new territories or attempt to return to the area they were initially captured, and end up in a pool. 

This means that this specific Punta Gorda gator was most likely euthanized.

This post originally appeared at Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

New Slideshow

Kevin James is selling his Florida mansion for $20M
Everything we saw when the Afghan Whigs returned to The Social in Orlando

Everything we saw when the Afghan Whigs returned to The Social in Orlando
'Bans Off Our Bodies'

Orlando marched for reproductive rights and legal abortions at 'Bans Off Our Bodies' rally
This Maitland home comes with its own photo studio for

This lakefront home in Maitland comes with everything an influencer needs for $3M

News Slideshows

New Slideshow

Kevin James is selling his Florida mansion for $20M
Everything we saw when the Afghan Whigs returned to The Social in Orlando

Everything we saw when the Afghan Whigs returned to The Social in Orlando
'Bans Off Our Bodies'

Orlando marched for reproductive rights and legal abortions at 'Bans Off Our Bodies' rally
This Maitland home comes with its own photo studio for

This lakefront home in Maitland comes with everything an influencer needs for $3M

News Slideshows

New Slideshow

Kevin James is selling his Florida mansion for $20M
Everything we saw when the Afghan Whigs returned to The Social in Orlando

Everything we saw when the Afghan Whigs returned to The Social in Orlando
'Bans Off Our Bodies'

Orlando marched for reproductive rights and legal abortions at 'Bans Off Our Bodies' rally
This Maitland home comes with its own photo studio for

This lakefront home in Maitland comes with everything an influencer needs for $3M

Trending

Matt Gaetz's support of racist 'Great Replacement' theory resurfaces following Buffalo shooting

By Alex Galbraith

Matt Gaetz's support of racist 'Great Replacement' theory resurfaces following Buffalo shooting

Men cause 100% of unwanted pregnancies. Period.

By Gabrielle Blair

Reproductive rights activist Cine Julien at Bans Off My Body rally

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs law barring protests outside of homes

By News Service of Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs law barring protests outside of homes

Judge lifts stay on injunction against Florida's new congressional maps

By Jim Saunders, NSF

Judge lifts stay on injunction against Florida's new congressional maps

Also in News

Large alligator removed from in front of St. Cloud elementary school

By Alex Galbraith

Large alligator removed from in front of St. Cloud elementary school

Adopt calm, gentle, senior Marnie ... she's the perfect couch companion dog for your TV binges

By Orange County Animal Services

Marnie (A481376)

Savage Love: ‘My bisexual wife and I have an open relationship, but now I’m feeling left out’

By Dan Savage

"Open and Shut"

This year's Best of Orlando® Readers Poll is bigger and better than ever

By Orlando Weekly Editors

This year's Best of Orlando® Readers Poll is bigger and better than ever (2)
More

Digital Issue

May 11, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us