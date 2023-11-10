Florida Democrat files bill to block schools from teaching students slaves 'benefited from slavery'

The bill was filed in response to a controversial part of African American history standards approved by the State Board of Education in July

By on Fri, Nov 10, 2023 at 10:17 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Florida Democrat files bill to block schools from teaching students slaves 'benefited from slavery'
Photo via Sen. Shevrin Jones/Facebook
After a controversy this year about African American history standards in public schools, a Senate Democrat has filed a proposal that would prevent instruction asserting that enslaved people benefited from slavery in any way.

Sen. Shevrin Jones, D-Miami Gardens, filed the bill (SB 344) for consideration during the 2024 legislative session, which will start in January.

“The instruction required under this paragraph (of law) and state academic standards may not indicate or imply that an enslaved person benefited from slavery or the enslavement experience in any way,” the proposal says.
Related
What do Florida’s new ‘whitewashed’ Black history standards mean for the state of education?

What do Florida’s new ‘whitewashed’ Black history standards mean for the state of education?: An interview with UCF Professor Robert Cassanello, who specializes in Florida’s civil rights history


The bill was filed in response to a controversial part of African American history standards approved by the State Board of Education in July.

The standards drew widespread criticism largely because of a provision that requires middle-school instruction to include “how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.”

State education officials, including Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr., have vehemently defended the standards. Diaz said during the July board meeting that the guidelines “go into some of the tougher subjects, all the way into the beginnings of the slave trade, Jim Crow laws, the civil-rights movement and everything that occurred throughout our history.”

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Florida education officials now going after college sociology courses

By Ryan Dailey, NSF

Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. proposed a change in a list of core courses for state universities.

Orlando 2023 election results: Who won and who lost at the ballot box

By McKenna Schueler

Orlando 2023 election results: Who won and who lost at the ballot box

UCF students rally in Orlando against conservative crackdown on Florida universities

By McKenna Schueler

Students rally outside of a state university system meeting at UCF in protest of new regulations targeting activism on campuses. Nov. 9, 2023.

DeSantis wants to 'establish a precedent' of removing elected officials, says lawyers for suspended Orlando State Attorney

By News Service of Florida

DeSantis wants to 'establish a precedent' of removing elected officials, says lawyers for suspended Orlando State Attorney

Also in News

UCF students rally in Orlando against conservative crackdown on Florida universities

By McKenna Schueler

Students rally outside of a state university system meeting at UCF in protest of new regulations targeting activism on campuses. Nov. 9, 2023.

Orlando 2023 election results: Who won and who lost at the ballot box

By McKenna Schueler

Orlando 2023 election results: Who won and who lost at the ballot box

Real human skull found for sale at a Florida thrift shop

By Grayson Keglovic

Real human skull found for sale at a Florida thrift shop

Tampa police chief points to ‘Orlando model’ for nightlife amid curfew concerns

By Arielle Stevenson

Tampa police chief points to ‘Orlando model’ for nightlife amid curfew concerns
More

Digital Issue

November 8, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us