2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

Florida citrus industry ends season with worst numbers in nearly a century

The industry would have to go back to the 1929-1930 season to find comparable numbers

By on Thu, Jul 13, 2023 at 2:18 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Florida citrus industry ends season with worst numbers in nearly a century
Image via Adobe
Numbers released Wednesday confirmed that Florida’s 2022-2023 citrus season was the worst in nearly a century, as growers tried to recover from an early-season hurricane that exacerbated industry struggles.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday issued a final report that showed a huge dropoff in production from the 2021-2022 season. The industry would have to go back to the 1929-1930 season to find comparable numbers.

Growers produced 15.85 million boxes of oranges during the 2022-2023 season, down from 41.2 million boxes during the 2021-2022 season, which itself marked a continued decrease in production. A little more than two decades ago, annual production topped 200 million boxes of oranges and 50 million boxes of grapefruit.

In the 2022-2023 season, growers produced 1.81 million boxes of grapefruit, down from 3.33 million boxes in the 2021-2022 season. The state also produced 480,000 boxes of specialty crops, mostly tangerines and tangelos, down from 750,000 boxes in 2021-2022. The industry uses a standard of 90-pound boxes.

Chances of a rebound might be two or three years off, as new plantings take hold and surviving trees recover from the stresses of getting hammered last fall by Hurricane Ian.
Related
Citizens, Florida's insurer of last resort, on path to hit 1.7 million policies by 2024

Citizens, Florida's insurer of last resort, on path to hit 1.7 million policies by 2024: As of Friday, Citizens had 1.322 million policies making it the largest property insurer in the state

But growers hope that ongoing testing will help make trees resistant to citrus greening disease, which has ravaged groves for two decades. Also, they are looking for federal disaster-relief money to start flowing.

“There's always going to be pressures from development and other things. Alternative crops. Alternative uses for the land. But we still have almost 400,000 acres of citrus in the state of Florida. That’s a massive footprint,” Matt Joyner, CEO of the Bartow-based Florida Citrus Mutual, said.

“I'm not sure —- other than maybe grazing land —- any other single commodity has probably more than that,” Joyner added. “So, there's a lot of room to rebuild this industry as we continue to learn how to grow in a greening (disease) environment.”

Hurricane Ian made landfall in late September in Southwest Florida and crossed the state through prime citrus-growing areas. But the industry was already buckling from development pressures, foreign imports and citrus greening, and an early-season forecast anticipated a drop in production as a “fruit per tree” count was down.

Ian inflicted up to $675 million in damage to citrus groves, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Between 9 percent and 11 percent of Florida’s 55 million citrus trees were lost in the storm, with the effects of flooding still being felt by trees that held up.

“Growers are planting now, but you will see that expedited if we get this federal aid across the finish line,” Joyner said.

Members of Florida’s congressional delegation continue to push for a block grant to disperse assistance to citrus growers. The money would come from a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill passed in December that included $3.742 billion for crop and livestock losses across the nation in 2022 and the upcoming Farm Bill.

A measure that recently passed the U.S. House and awaits action by the U.S. Senate would give the U.S. Department of Agriculture authority to issue block grants.

The 2023-2024 Florida budget, which took effect July 1, increases funding for various aspects of the citrus industry from $37 million to $65 million. The bulk, $49.5 million, will go to citrus protection and research, including large-scale field trials on trees that are resistant to huanglongbing, the formal name for citrus greening.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

‘This is a death sentence for me’: Florida Republican women say they will switch parties after DeSantis approves alimony law

By Dara Kam, News Service of Florida

‘This is a death sentence for me’: Florida Republican women say they will switch parties after DeSantis approves alimony law

Judge refuses to block parts of Florida election law focused on 'third-party' voter-registration groups

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Judge refuses to block parts of Florida election law focused on 'third-party' voter-registration groups

Central Florida sinkhole that once swallowed a man has reopened

By Matthew Moyer

The Seffner sinkhole has returned for a third time in 10 years

Gov. DeSantis calls request for federal investigation into migrant flights 'absurd'

By News Service of Florida

Gov. DeSantis calls request for federal investigation into migrant flights 'absurd'

Also in News

Orange County Sheriff’s Office proposes $23 million boost as part of new county budget

By McKenna Schueler

Orange County Administration Building

The city of Altamonte Springs will launch new free autonomous buses this summer

By Bellanee Plaza

Altamonte Springs residents will have the opportunity to experience CraneRIDES, a new autonomous vehicle

Judge to hear arguments in lawsuit between Disney and DeSantis over special districting feud

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Judge to hear arguments in lawsuit between Disney and DeSantis over special districting feud

Orlando is getting a pickleball concept backed by NFL stars like Rob Gronkowski

By Sarah Castillo

Orlando is getting a pickleball concept backed by NFL stars like Rob Gronkowski
More

Digital Issue

July 12, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us