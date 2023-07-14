2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

Florida Board of Education tees up rules prohibiting TikTok, preferred pronouns in schools

The proposals will go before the board during a meeting Wednesday

By on Fri, Jul 14, 2023 at 9:55 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Florida Board of Education tees up rules prohibiting TikTok, preferred pronouns in schools
Photo via Adobe
The State Board of Education is slated next week to weigh approval of a slew of proposed rules, including measures that would prohibit use of the social media app TikTok on campuses and bar teachers from asking students about their preferred pronouns.

Some of the proposals, which will go before the board during a meeting Wednesday, stem from new laws that came out of the 2023 legislative session.

For example, a controversial law (HB 1069) signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in May limits the way teachers and students can use their preferred pronouns in schools.

A news release from the governor’s office announcing the bill signing described it as protecting students “from having to declare their pronouns in school.”

A proposal slated for consideration by the state education board dealing with “principles of professional conduct” for teachers would make violations of the law related to “personal titles and pronouns” punishable by revocation or suspension of educators’ teaching licenses.

The proposed rule also would update professional conduct standards to include an expansion of an existing law that prohibits instruction about sexual orientation or gender identity in certain grades.

The expansion would broaden the prohibition to include pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.

The proposal also would require that teachers follow an existing rule that such instruction not be provided in high-school grades unless it is required by state academic standards or is “part of a reproductive health course or health lesson for which a student’s parent has the option to have his or her student not attend.”

Critics of the new law have argued that it targets vulnerable LGBTQ youth. Another measure signed by DeSantis in May (HB 379) prohibits the use of TikTok on devices owned by school districts and through internet access provided by districts.
Related
Complex cybercrime ring headed by Orlando teen stole $350K of merchandise, Florida Attorney General says

Complex cybercrime ring headed by Orlando teen stole $350K of merchandise, Florida Attorney General says: The teen and five others were arrested and now face charges

The state education board will consider a proposal that district school boards adopt an “internet safety policy” to carry out the TikTok restrictions.

In addition to banning access of the app on schools’ internet and devices, the rule also would require that TikTok cannot be “used to communicate or promote any school district, school, school-sponsored club, extracurricular organization, or athletic team.”

The state Board of Education is scheduled to meet Wednesday at the Rosen Shingle Creek hotel in Orlando.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

‘This is a death sentence for me’: Florida Republican women say they will switch parties after DeSantis approves alimony law

By Dara Kam, News Service of Florida

‘This is a death sentence for me’: Florida Republican women say they will switch parties after DeSantis approves alimony law

DeSantis claims Florida’s crime is at a ‘record low.’ But he’s using incomplete data

By Weihua Li

Black and white image of the inside of a prison with a man in shadow.

An Orlando cop fatally shot Derek Diaz while he sat in a car. Here’s what you need to know

By Chloe Greenberg

An Orlando cop fatally shot Derek Diaz while he sat in a car. Here’s what you need to know

Citizens, Florida's insurer of last resort, on path to hit 1.7 million policies by 2024

By Tom Urban and Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Citizens, Florida's insurer of last resort, on path to hit 1.7 million policies by 2024

Also in News

Complex cybercrime ring headed by Orlando teen stole $350K of merchandise, Florida Attorney General says

By Bellanee Plaza

Complex cybercrime ring headed by Orlando teen stole $350K of merchandise, Florida Attorney General says

An Orlando cop fatally shot Derek Diaz while he sat in a car. Here’s what you need to know

By Chloe Greenberg

An Orlando cop fatally shot Derek Diaz while he sat in a car. Here’s what you need to know

‘Preposterous’: Disney CEO bites back at DeSantis’ claim that the company is ‘sexualizing children’

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

‘Preposterous’: Disney CEO bites back at DeSantis’ claim that the company is ‘sexualizing children’

Orange County Sheriff’s Office proposes $23 million boost as part of new county budget

By McKenna Schueler

Orange County Administration Building
More

Digital Issue

July 12, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us