Florida Board of Ed considers approval of proposed school librarian media training

One of the guidelines would require avoiding materials ‘that may lead to student indoctrination.’

By on Mon, Jan 16, 2023 at 10:28 am

click to enlarge Florida Board of Ed considers approval of proposed school librarian media training
Adobe

The State Board of Education is slated Wednesday to consider approving a proposed rule that would require school-library employees to complete training sessions that are part of a new law aimed at increasing scrutiny of library books and instructional materials.
Related
The "Moms for Liberty" members of the school library workgroup, none of them educational specialists, seem determined to remove access to as many books as possible.

Florida school library workgroup roiled by conflict with Moms for Liberty members: The moms want to make changes beyond the scope of HB 1467, like banning books that 'address CRT' and preventing librarians from helping students register to vote.


Under the law (HB 1467), school librarians and media specialists will need to complete the online training each year. The training includes guidance on criteria for selecting instructional materials, library books and reading lists.

One of the guidelines would require avoiding “unsolicited theories that may lead to student indoctrination.”

Criteria specific to library books include that books be free of pornography and material considered harmful to minors under state law.

The training information would make clear that descriptions or representations of nudity, sexual conduct or “sexual excitement” in books would have to meet various criteria to be considered harmful to minors.

“Taken as a whole the material is without serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value for minors,” one of the criteria reads.

The state board on Wednesday also will consider approving a rule that would remove “COVID-19 harassment” as a reason that families can seek Hope Scholarship vouchers.

The Hope Scholarship program is designed to allow students who have been bullied, harassed or assaulted at school to receive private-school vouchers or transfer to other public schools. The state board in August 2021 approved an emergency rule that also allowed eligibility based on students being subject to schools’ coronavirus mitigation measures.


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don’t miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Winter Park's 21st annual Unity Heritage Festival returns for Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration this weekend

By Chloe Greenberg

Winter Park's 21st annual Unity Heritage Festival returns for Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration this weekend

Walt Disney World responds to unhappy feedback with price changes and perks to benefit guests

By Chloe Greenberg

Walt Disney World responds to unhappy feedback with price changes and perks to benefit guests

Guinness World Records' Largest Bounce House bounces its way to Orlando next month

By Chloe Greenberg

Guinness World Records' Largest Bounce House bounces its way to Orlando next month

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis targets prescription drug ‘middlemen’

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

DeSantis Targets Prescription Drug 'Middlemen'

Also in News

Sofas and Suds couch race for local businesses returns to downtown Sanford this weekend

By Chloe Greenberg

Sofas and Suds couch race for local businesses returns to downtown Sanford this weekend

Guinness World Records' Largest Bounce House bounces its way to Orlando next month

By Chloe Greenberg

Guinness World Records' Largest Bounce House bounces its way to Orlando next month

Winter Park's 21st annual Unity Heritage Festival returns for Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration this weekend

By Chloe Greenberg

Winter Park's 21st annual Unity Heritage Festival returns for Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration this weekend

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit comes to Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center Thursday

By Chloe Greenberg

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit comes to Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center Thursday
More

Digital Issue

January 11, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us