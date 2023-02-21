Florida bill would prohibit considering 'social, political or ideological interests' in government contracting

The bill seeks to block investment decisions involving 'environmental, social and governance' standards

By on Tue, Feb 21, 2023 at 12:30 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Florida bill would prohibit considering 'social, political or ideological interests' in government contracting
Photo via Ron DeSantis/Twitter

In a priority of Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Republican leaders, House Commerce Chairman Bob Rommel, R-Naples, filed a proposal (HB 3) on Monday that would seek to block government investment decisions involving “environmental, social and governance” standards, known as ESG.

The bill, filed for the legislative session that will start March 7, also would bar similar considerations in government contracting.

The bill would require that investment decisions by the state and local governments be made “solely on pecuniary factors” and would prevent “sacrificing investment return or undertaking additional investment risk to promote any non-pecuniary factor.”

Republican leaders in Florida and other states have targeted ESG for taking into account issues such as climate change, racial inequality and supply-chain labor standards.

But Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, a massive asset-management firm, said in a letter last year to corporate executives that companies using the standards are "performing better than their peers."

The bill also would prohibit considering “social, political or ideological interests” in government contracting.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Florida property insurance company left insolvent after Hurricane Ian losses

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Part of Hurricane Ian's aftermath visible in Orlando's Lake Eola Park.

Florida GOP senator targets businesses that offer trans coverage with ‘Reverse Woke Act’

By Chloe Greenberg

Florida GOP senator targets businesses that offer trans coverage with ‘Reverse Woke Act’

Florida Democrat files bill criminalizing dogs sticking their heads out of the car window

By Colin Wolf

Florida Democrat files bill criminalizing dogs sticking their heads out of the car window

After Orlando Disney workers overwhelmingly reject a paltry pay raise, Disney comes back with a worse offer

By McKenna Schueler

After Orlando Disney workers overwhelmingly reject a paltry pay raise, Disney comes back with a worse offer

Also in News

Near Orlando, dining hall workers at an exclusive private college push hard for union protections

By McKenna Schueler

The arched entryway to the leafy Rollins College campus in Winter Park, Florida

Orlando Hospitality Alliance puts forward alternative proposals for looming downtown nightlife restrictions

By Matthew Moyer

If city leaders have their way, big changes are coming to downtown Orlando's nightlife sector

Florida Senate files bill to improve theme park safety, following teen's death at Orlando's Icon Park last year

By News Service of Florida

Florida Senate files bill to improve theme park safety, following teen's death at Orlando's Icon Park last year

After Orlando Disney workers overwhelmingly reject a paltry pay raise, Disney comes back with a worse offer

By McKenna Schueler

After Orlando Disney workers overwhelmingly reject a paltry pay raise, Disney comes back with a worse offer
More

Digital Issue

February 15, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us