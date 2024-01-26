Florida bill would financially penalize college students who 'promote a foreign terrorist organization'

For example, it calls for such students to be required to pay out-of-state tuition rates, which are higher than in-state rates.

By on Fri, Jan 26, 2024 at 2:23 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Florida bill would financially penalize college students who 'promote a foreign terrorist organization'
Photo by Dave Decker
A House panel Thursday approved a bill that could financially penalize state university and college students if they take actions that back “foreign terrorist” organizations such as the Palestinian group Hamas.

The House Postsecondary Education & Workforce Subcommittee voted 11-4 to support the bill after lengthy debate and testimony from Florida State University students.

The bill (HB 465), sponsored by Rep. John Temple, R-Wildwood, seeks to penalize any student who “promotes a foreign terrorist organization.”

For example, it calls for such students to be required to pay out-of-state tuition rates, which are higher than in-state rates. Also, it would prevent the students from being eligible for such things as state grants, financial aid or tuition assistance.

The bill provides a definition for foreign terrorist organizations that, in part, would apply to “Hamas and Palestine Islamic Jihad.” It does not define the word “promotes.”
Related
DeSantis and Florida university system request dismissal of lawsuits from pro-Palestinian student groups

DeSantis and Florida university system request dismissal of lawsuits from pro-Palestinian student groups: The groups allege First Amendment violations amid campus debates about the war between Israel and Hamas

The measure comes amid widespread campus debates and protests about the war between Israel and Hamas. The war started in October when Hamas attacked Israel, leading to Israel leveling large parts of Gaza.

Temple said the bill is designed to ensure safety on Florida campuses.

“This bill is to make sure that people feel safe and respected on their campus, and I can’t say that we have that right now,” he said.

But opponents argued it would violate First Amendment rights, and they repeatedly questioned the lack of a definition of the word “promotes” in the bill.

“Just because individuals advocate for peace, it does not mean they’re pro-terrorism,” Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, said. “It does not mean they align with the positions of a terrorist organization, coincidentally or even knowingly.”

The Senate version of the bill (SB 470) has not been heard as the third week of the 60-day legislative session ends.
Related
A girl wrapped in a Palestinian flag stands on a bollard as protestors advocating for the end of the siege on Gaza gather on the corner of University Avenue and 13th Street at the University of Florida in Gainesville on Oct. 25, 2023.

Pro-Palestinian student group at University of Florida sues DeSantis to block shutdown orders: The student group was supported in its lawsuit by the ACLU of Florida and another civil rights group, Palestine Legal


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Florida bill loosening child labor law begins to snatch up support from Democrats

By McKenna Schueler

Florida Rep. John Snyder (R)

Florida lawmakers poised to create new criminal penalty based on fentanyl myth pushed by cops

By McKenna Schueler

Florida lawmakers poised to create new criminal penalty based on fentanyl myth pushed by cops

Florida child labor bill poised for a vote by full Florida House

By McKenna Schueler

Florida child labor bill poised for a vote by full Florida House

Florida House passes bill that bans minors from having social media accounts

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

New Headline

Also in News

‘Don’t give up’: VA Orlando Healthcare offers esketamine for treatment-resistant depression

By McKenna Schueler

‘Don’t give up’: VA Orlando Healthcare offers esketamine for treatment-resistant depression

Orlando’s Exploria soccer stadium renamed Inter and Co Stadium

By Alexandra Sullivan

Orlando’s Exploria soccer stadium renamed Inter and Co Stadium

Democrat Tom Keen flips GOP seat, wins House District 35 special election

By McKenna Schueler

Democratic candidate Tom Keen for Florida House District 35.

Appeals court sets date for arguments in case of Orlando, Tampa dog bars

By News Service of Florida

Appeals court sets date for arguments in case of Orlando, Tampa dog bars
More

Digital Issue

January 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us