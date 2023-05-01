Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

Florida bill that allows use of radioactive toxic waste for roads heads to Gov. DeSantis

The bill would allow the Department of Transportation to move forward with demonstration projects that include phosphogypsum in aggregate materials in road construction

By on Mon, May 1, 2023 at 5:39 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Florida bill that allows use of radioactive toxic waste for roads heads to Gov. DeSantis
Image via Adobe
The Florida Senate on Monday gave final approval to a bill that could be a step toward using phosphogypsum, a byproduct of the phosphate industry, in building roads.

Senators voted 34-4 to approve the bill (HB 1191), which passed the House last week. It is now ready to go to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The issue has drawn attention, at least in part, because phosphogypsum includes radioactive elements. It is stored in huge stacks.

The bill would allow the Department of Transportation to move forward with demonstration projects that include phosphogypsum in aggregate materials in road construction. The department would conduct a study on the issue.

“Upon a determination of suitability by the department, phosphogypsum from phosphate production may be used as a construction aggregate material in accordance with the conditions of the United States Environmental Protection Agency approval for the use,” the bill says.

Opponents raised questions about potential hazards from using phosphogypsum, including whether it could harm people working on roads and whether it could affect water in aquifers.

Senate sponsor Jay Trumbull, R-Panama City, said the study would look at such issues.

The dissenting votes were cast by Sen. Lori Berman, D-Boca Raton, Sen. Rosalind Osgood, D-Fort Lauderdale, Sen. Geraldine Thompson, D-Windermere, and Sen. Victor Torres, D-Orlando.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

This letter from State Attorney Monique Worrell to Gov. Ron DeSantis is the spiciest thing you’ll see on the internet today

By Jessica Bryce Young

This letter from State Attorney Monique Worrell to Gov. Ron DeSantis is the spiciest thing you’ll see on the internet today

‘We thought we got rid of these’: Proposed Taintsville dog kennel resembles puppy mill

By Eric Tegethoff

‘We thought we got rid of these’: Proposed Taintsville dog kennel resembles puppy mill

Florida Republicans pass anti-union bill, reject Democrats’ attempts to soften its blow

By McKenna Schueler

Curtis Hierro, a Florida union organizer, speaks out against HB 1445 (later renamed SB256) in front of the Florida House State Affairs Committee

Grills Seafood owner says Bud Light partnering with trans person has ‘brought us into hell on Earth’

By Chloe Greenberg

Grills Seafood owner says Bud Light partnering with trans person has ‘brought us into hell on Earth’

Also in News

Florida Uber and Lyft drivers launch effort to organize for better pay, better app policies

By McKenna Schueler

Pedro Pradenas, an Uber driver, shares why he's organizing with the Independent Drivers Guild.

Viral TikTok shows lone rat scaring the daylights out of everyone at Orlando International Airport

By Matthew Moyer

Everyone wants to see the world at MCO (even rats)!

This letter from State Attorney Monique Worrell to Gov. Ron DeSantis is the spiciest thing you’ll see on the internet today

By Jessica Bryce Young

This letter from State Attorney Monique Worrell to Gov. Ron DeSantis is the spiciest thing you’ll see on the internet today

‘We thought we got rid of these’: Proposed Taintsville dog kennel resembles puppy mill

By Eric Tegethoff

‘We thought we got rid of these’: Proposed Taintsville dog kennel resembles puppy mill
More

Digital Issue

April 26, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us