Florida attorney challenges DeSantis administration over state-run anti-abortion website

While the agency contends the information presents facts, critics said the information is biased

By on Wed, Sep 11, 2024 at 10:27 am

click to enlarge The Yes on 4 rally and March at Lake Eola Park - Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
The Yes on 4 rally and March at Lake Eola Park
A Palm Beach County attorney Tuesday filed a petition at the Florida Supreme Court alleging that state Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Jason Weida, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody have improperly tried to interfere with a November referendum on abortion rights.

Adam Richardson, of Lake Worth, filed the petition amid a controversy about an Agency for Health Care Administration webpage and video public-service announcement about abortion issues.

While the agency contends the information presents facts, critics said the information is biased against a ballot measure that seeks to enshrine abortion rights in the state Constitution.

DeSantis and Moody oppose the proposed constitutional amendment, which will appear on the ballot as Amendment 4.

Richardson asked the Supreme Court to issue what is known as a writ of quo warranto to Weida, DeSantis and Moody “forbidding them from misusing or abusing their offices to interfere with the election for Amendment 4, and to unravel whatever actions they have already taken to do so.”
September 11, 2024

