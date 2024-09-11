Florida attorney challenges DeSantis administration over state-run anti-abortion website

Adam Richardson, of Lake Worth, filed the petition amid a controversy about an Agency for Health Care Administration webpage and video public-service announcement about abortion issues.
While the agency contends the information presents facts, critics said the information is biased against a ballot measure that seeks to enshrine abortion rights in the state Constitution.
DeSantis and Moody oppose the proposed constitutional amendment, which will appear on the ballot as Amendment 4.
Richardson asked the Supreme Court to issue what is known as a writ of quo warranto to Weida, DeSantis and Moody “forbidding them from misusing or abusing their offices to interfere with the election for Amendment 4, and to unravel whatever actions they have already taken to do so.”
