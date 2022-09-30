Flagler Beach, Daytona Beach Piers damaged in Hurricane Ian

A portion of the Flagler Beach Pier was washed away by rough seas during Hurricane Ian.
Footage from webcams pointed at the surf showed a section of the pier separating from the structure and being carried out by the dangerous surf earlier this week. Drone footage from the day after showed the extent of the damage to the pier.
The wreckage continued farther up the coast, with the Sunglow Pier in Daytona Beach Shores sustaining heavy damage. Authorities said a portion of the pier, which is home to the restaurant Crabby Joes as well as a popular fishing spot, was washed away in the storm. Authorities are urging residents to stay off both structures.
From @DBShoresPS..,,Sun Glow pier took a big hit. Dining deck of Crabby Joes is just precariously hanging over the water. Gift shop gone, more of the fishing pier gone. Probably about only 500 feet left. #hurricanematthew took 180 ft & hurricane Floyd b4 that. pic.twitter.com/7YTfI3VLW4— claire metz (@clairemetzwesh) September 29, 2022