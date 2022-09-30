ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Flagler Beach, Daytona Beach Piers damaged in Hurricane Ian

By on Fri, Sep 30, 2022 at 2:35 pm

click to enlarge Flagler Beach, Daytona Beach Piers damaged in Hurricane Ian
Flagler Beach Police Department/Facebook

A portion of the Flagler Beach Pier was washed away by rough seas during Hurricane Ian.

Footage from webcams pointed at the surf showed a section of the pier separating from the structure and being carried out by the dangerous surf earlier this week. Drone footage from the day after showed the extent of the damage to the pier.



The wreckage continued farther up the coast, with the Sunglow Pier in Daytona Beach Shores sustaining heavy damage. Authorities said a portion of the pier, which is home to the restaurant Crabby Joes as well as a popular fishing spot, was washed away in the storm. Authorities are urging residents to stay off both structures.



Alex Galbraith

