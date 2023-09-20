Five former Florida Supreme Court justices support reinstatement of State Attorney Monique Worrell

Two friend-of-the-court briefs urge the state Supreme Court to find that DeSantis exceeded authority in suspending Worrell

By on Wed, Sep 20, 2023 at 4:13 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Five former Florida Supreme Court justices support reinstatement of State Attorney Monique Worrell
Photo via Monique Worrell/Twitter
Current and former Democratic lawmakers and former Florida Supreme Court justices have signed onto legal briefs backing suspended Orlando-area State Attorney Monique Worrell’s bid to get her job back.

Two friend-of-the-court briefs, filed Monday, urge the state Supreme Court to find that Gov. Ron DeSantis exceeded his authority in suspending Worrell and to order her reinstatement.

One of the briefs was filed by 121 current and former officials from across the country, including former Florida Justices Harry Lee Anstead, Rosemary Barkett, Barbara Pariente, James E.C. Perry and Peggy Quince.

“Sanctioning the undemocratic suspension of a duly elected prosecutor here creates the potential for future unfettered removal of local leaders based simply on the political and partisan whim of a state leader,” that brief said. “Governor DeSantis’s (suspension) order is not simply lawfully and constitutionally deficient but also, if allowed to stand, endangers and destabilizes the administration of justice in Florida and creates potential adverse ripple effects in other parts of the country.”

The other brief was filed by current and former Florida elected officials, including 10 current Democratic state House members and four former members. The current members are Rep. Kristen Arrington of Kissimmee; Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis of Ocoee; Rep. Lindsay Cross of St. Petersburg; Rep. Anna Eskamani of Orlando; Rep. Ashley Gantt of Miami; Rep. Rita Harris of Orlando; Rep. Johanna Lopez of Orlando; Rep. Angie Nixon of Jacksonville; Rep. Michele Rayner of St. Petersburg; and Rep. Felicia Robinson of Miami Gardens.

“We believe that it is essential that the governor’s suspension power be used sparingly and only in cases involving substantial misconduct by an official,” the Florida officials’ brief said. “Left unchecked, a governor’s abuse of this power interferes with state officials’ performance of duties. For those not aligned as a matter of politics or policy with the governor, the fear of suspension would make them hesitant to take certain positions, even if they are in the best interest of their constituents.”

The briefs came after Worrell on Sept. 6 filed a petition at the Supreme Court challenging her suspension as state attorney in the 9th Judicial Circuit, which is made up of Orange and Osceola counties.

DeSantis on Aug. 9 issued an executive order suspending Worrell, a Democrat who was elected in 2020. Among other things, the order said Worrell “authorized or allowed practices or policies that have systematically permitted violent offenders, drug traffickers, serious-juvenile offenders, and pedophiles to evade incarceration, when otherwise warranted under Florida law.”
Related
Monique Worrell asks Florida Supreme Court to reverse DeSantis' move to suspend her

Monique Worrell asks Florida Supreme Court to reverse DeSantis' move to suspend her: 'Ms. Worrell was elected to serve as state attorney, not the governor,' Worrell’s lawyers wrote in a 46-page petition

The 15-page order alleged, in part, that Worrell’s policies prevented or discouraged assistant state attorneys from seeking minimum mandatory sentences for gun crimes and drug trafficking offenses.

Worrell’s practices and policies constitute “abuse of prosecutorial discretion” and reflect “a systemic failure to enforce incarcerative penalties called for by Florida law,” the order said.

The Florida Constitution gives the governor the authority to suspend elected officials. The ultimate decision about removal from office rests with the Florida Senate.

The Senate last month advised a lawyer for Worrell that it would put proceedings in “abeyance” if she challenged the suspension in court. DeSantis appointed Andrew Bain, who recently served as an Orange County judge, to replace Worrell as state attorney.

But Worrell’s petition and the briefs filed Monday argued that DeSantis did not have a legal basis for the suspension and said he was targeting policy choices. They also warned about potential far-reaching implications of the ouster.
Related
Rep. Linda Chaney, R-St. Pete Beach

Florida Republican wants to loosen state's child labor laws with new bill: The bill would delete part of state law that says minors who are age 16 or 17 can’t work before 6:30 a.m. or after 11 p.m.

“The order, if left intact, would create the risk that any state attorney can be suspended whenever a governor disagrees with their — and, necessarily, the voters’ — policy priorities,” said the brief filed by the 121 officials from across the country. “The order will thus have a chilling effect on the exercise of independent lawful discretion by all state attorneys and also strip communities of their voting rights and prerogative to select prosecutorial leaders who make judgment calls and exercise discretion in a manner they support.”

Worrell’s suspension came a little more than a year after DeSantis suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren in a highly controversial move.

Warren, a Democrat, challenged his suspension at the Florida Supreme Court, but justices ruled in June that he waited too long to bring the case. Warren also is fighting the suspension in federal court, with the issue pending at the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

University of Central Florida looks to shut down three campuses

By News Service of Florida

University of Central Florida looks to shut down three campuses

Democrat Carlos Guillermo Smith continues to snag endorsements in his bid for Florida Senate

By McKenna Schueler

Former state Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith of Orlando announces 2024 run for Florida Senate (March 8, 2023)

Vandalized Morgan and Morgan billboard signs have a likely culprit

By McKenna Schueler

A 'vandalized' Morgan & Morgan billboard advertisement spotted in Orlando, Florida. Aug. 2023.

Civil rights groups file complaint over ‘discriminatory’ Florida Medicaid eligibility reviews

By Andrew Powell, The Center Square

Civil rights groups file complaint over ‘discriminatory’ Florida Medicaid eligibility reviews

Also in News

University of Central Florida looks to shut down three campuses

By News Service of Florida

University of Central Florida looks to shut down three campuses

Democrat Carlos Guillermo Smith continues to snag endorsements in his bid for Florida Senate

By McKenna Schueler

Former state Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith of Orlando announces 2024 run for Florida Senate (March 8, 2023)

Gatorland takes in TikTok-famous alligator missing upper half of its jaw

By Chloe Greenberg

Gatorland takes in TikTok-famous alligator missing upper half of its jaw

Orange County set to unveil new Multicultural Center after years-long wait

By Chloe Greenberg

Orange County set to unveil new Multicultural Center after years-long wait
More

Digital Issue

September 20, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us