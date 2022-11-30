Fireworks store ignites after car crash in Melbourne

By on Wed, Nov 30, 2022 at 10:41 am

click to enlarge Fireworks store ignites after car crash in Melbourne
Candy Tout Tanner/Facebook

A Phantom Fireworks store burst into flames on Monday after a car crashed into the building in Melbourne, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said that an SUV struck a Toyota  at an intersection, causing both to spiral out of control. The SUV barreled through a nearby parking lot toward the fireworks shop.

The 53-year-old driver of the SUV died after crashing the car inside the building of the shop. The crash  ignited many of the fireworks within the store.

West Melbourne Police Department posted on Facebook that they shut down U.S.192 and John Rodes Blvd as they investigated the crash scene. The state fire marshal is continuing to investigate the fire. Video posted to Facebook showed the the combustibles store igniting, with small explosions and whistling sounds clearly audible from a distance.

The late driver of the SUV was identified as John Marcano. The Florida Highway Patrol told Click Orlando that Marcano was on his way to pick up his children when the crash occurred. It is unclear what caused the accident and an autopsy will be performed on Marcano to better determine a cause of death.

“There will be an autopsy performed. Hopefully, the medical examiner will be able to shed light on that,” FHP Lt. Channing Taylor told WKMG. “The family was unable to provide any information that would explain what happened.”

