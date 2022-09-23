ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Fentanyl is not going to end up in your kid's Halloween basket

The panic around 'rainbow fentanyl' is bunk

By on Fri, Sep 23, 2022 at 11:18 am

Fentanyl is not going to end up in your kid's Halloween basket

You can absolutely set your watch — or your calendar, at least — to the annual scare stories about strangers giving drugs to your kids. Pumpkin patches and corn mazes always come with a side of fearmongering from the nation's police, warning that you should have the same fear of your neighbors that they do of the average Labrador Retriever.

This year's model is related to fentanyl, of course. The mysterious opioid that seems uniquely capable of knocking out police through telekinesis is apparently being pressed into colorful pills. Breathless news reports claim the reason for the bright hues of these fent pills are to make it look like candy, with the implication that they're coming after your children.

Never mind the longstanding practice of pressing colorful and recognizable club drugs. To hear police and their mouthpieces in the local news tell it, these pain-killing sweet tarts are heading straight to a plastic jack-o-lantern or pillowcase near you (more specifically, near your kids).

Even dressed up in the highly effective scare campaign around fentanyl, the story out of local outlets and the DEA stinks to high heaven. No one is giving perfectly good drugs away to children for free, especially not in a manner that could easily be traced back to their home. The logic that a drug dealer might be targeting famously cash-poor children with opioids they sell for money falls apart under the tiniest bit of scrutiny.

That won't stop the endless flow of panicked outcries from authorities who know better and journalists who should be more skeptical. We can all take a small bit of joy in the fact that some no-necked cop is definitely going to fall out after sneaking a bite of their kid's Smarties before the season's out.

Slideshow

Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies treat selves for overdose after alleged fentanyl exposure

The funniest reactions to Orange County Sheriff's Office's fentanyl freakout
23 slides
do the hazmat suits protect you from easily available factual information about how fentanyl works&mdash; &#39;Weird Alex&#39; Pareene (@pareene) March 29, 2022 this shit is havana syndrome for cops&mdash; chris (@MrTooDamnChris) March 29, 2022 They&#39;ll wear all this but refused to wear a mask for covid lol&mdash; Sodaspider (@Podna86) March 29, 2022 They will take narcan but not a vaccine&mdash; King Bob (@KingBob_______) March 29, 2022 One of em searches the car, one plants evidence, and the third one threatens people within 100 yards recording them&mdash; Down With This Sort of Ting-Tings (@canoepickles) March 30, 2022 Fentanyl has been the number one most consistent way to know when cops are bumping whatever they seize&mdash; Stochastic Ecosocialism 🐇🌱 (@NightwingPhD) March 29, 2022
Click to View 23 slides

The danger of fentanyl is not one that faces the general public. You can not overdose on fentanyl by being near it or even touching it. Fentanyl is a danger to people who already abuse opioids and other drugs, because it is a powerful opioid that can convincingly pass for other, more expensive drugs.

The danger of fentanyl comes from people unwittingly taking too much of it, because they thought they were doing another drug.  It can also cause problems with aware fentanyl users weren't careful with their dosages of a powerful opioid.

Neither of these are your children. And if they are, we'd encourage them to test their drugs for the presence of fentanyl and carry Narcan, something the DEA apparently forgot to include in their bulletin to the easily duped parents and press.



 

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
A cozy castle

Your family can live like royalty in this newly listed cozy castle in Orlando
Florida home of Derek Jeter, Tom Brady to be demolished

Florida home of Derek Jeter, Tom Brady to be demolished
This Orlando vacation home with Dumbo-themed circus arcade and a 'Moana' bedroom is on sale now

This Orlando vacation home with Dumbo-themed circus arcade and a 'Moana' bedroom is on sale now
Universal is going to unleash an unspeakable evil in the Wizarding World to celebrate Halloween

Universal is going to unleash an unspeakable evil in the Wizarding World to celebrate Halloween

