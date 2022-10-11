ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

FEMA opens disaster rescovery centers in Orange and Osceola counties

By on Tue, Oct 11, 2022 at 11:32 am

FEMA has opened recovery centers in Orange and Osecola counties - Photo courtesy FEMA/Facebook
Photo courtesy FEMA/Facebook
FEMA has opened recovery centers in Orange and Osecola counties

The Federal Emergency Management Agency this week opened disaster recovery centers in Orange and Osceola counties, to more directly connect locals impacted by Hurricane Ian with available assistance and resources.

The Disaster Recovery Center for Orange County is located at Barnett Park on W. Colonial Drive. The Center for Osceola County is at the Hart Memorial Central Library on Dakin Avenue in Kissimmee.

These centers "provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA, and the U.S. Small Business Administration" and also provide one-on-one assistance with "applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, updat(ing) applications and learn(ing) about other resources available."

Both of these Disaster Recovery Centers are open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., seven days a week. Walk-ins are welcome, but be prepared to wait in line this week at least.



About The Author

Matthew Moyer

