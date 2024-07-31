Federal judge refuses Florida's request to block Title IX rule over LGBTQ+ protections

The states and other plaintiffs filed the lawsuit in April, alleging, in part, that the Biden administration overstepped its legal authority

By on Wed, Jul 31, 2024 at 12:28 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Federal judge refuses Florida's request to block Title IX rule over LGBTQ+ protections
Photo by Matthew Lehman
Rejecting arguments by Florida and three other states, a federal judge Tuesday refused to grant a preliminary injunction against a new federal rule about sex-based discrimination in education programs.

U.S. District Judge Annemarie Carney Axon issued a 122-page decision that rejected a request by Florida, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and four other plaintiffs to block the rule, which deals with Title IX, a landmark 1972 law that bars discrimination in education programs based on sex.

The states and other plaintiffs filed the lawsuit in April, alleging, in part, that the Biden administration overstepped its legal authority in extending Title IX regulations to apply to discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

But Axon, who is based in Alabama, said the plaintiffs had not provided adequate arguments to obtain a preliminary injunction.

“Plaintiffs must, among other things, establish a substantial likelihood of success on the claims advanced in their complaint to obtain a preliminary injunction from this court,” wrote Axon, who was nominated to the federal bench by former President Donald Trump. “They failed to sustain that burden.”

Among other things, Axon wrote that the plaintiffs had not adequately backed up their claims that the Biden administration actions were arbitrary and capricious.

“The court highlights that at later stages in these proceedings, more carefully developed legal arguments and the benefit of a fuller evidentiary record might yield a different result,” Axon wrote. “But the court declines to exercise its discretion to grant the extraordinary relief (a preliminary injunction) plaintiffs have requested.”

The states and other plaintiffs immediately filed a notice of appealing the decision to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The lawsuit contends that the rule could affect issues such as which bathrooms that transgender students can use in schools.

In announcing the rule this spring, the U.S. Department of Education said the measure will “fully effectuate Title IX’s promise that no person experiences sex discrimination in federally funded education.”

The rule also has drawn legal challenges in other parts of the country.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Winter Haven contractor fined $161K by Department of Labor for exposing workers to potentially deadly falls

By McKenna Schueler

Winter Haven contractor fined $161K by Department of Labor for exposing workers to potentially deadly falls

New poll shows majority support for Florida’s abortion rights measure among Democrats and Republicans

By McKenna Schueler

The Yes on 4 rally and March at Lake Eola Park

Downtown Orlando’s 100-year old Rose Building is now for sale

By Sarah Lynott

The Rose Buillding downtown is on the market

Federal judge sides with Florida in public-employee union restriction fight

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Federal judge sides with Florida in public-employee union restriction fight

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer’s beloved dog Sammie dies at 14

By Zoey W. Thomas

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer’s dog Sammie died peacefully this week

Downtown Orlando’s 100-year old Rose Building is now for sale

By Sarah Lynott

The Rose Buillding downtown is on the market

Sports Psychologists In Orlando and Winter Park SPONSORED CONTENT

By Revibe Therapy

Sports Psychologists In Orlando and Winter Park

5 Biggest Fears Identified by Sports Psychologists SPONSORED CONTENT

By Revibe Therapy

5 Biggest Fears Identified by Sports Psychologists
More

July 31, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us