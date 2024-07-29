Federal judge permanently blocks part of Florida's ‘Stop Woke’ law

Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker issued a two-page order granting a permanent injunction against the workplace-training part of the law

By on Mon, Jul 29, 2024 at 11:04 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Federal judge permanently blocks part of Florida's ‘Stop Woke’ law
Photo via Gov. Ron DeSantis/Twitter
A federal judge Friday permanently blocked restrictions that Gov. Ron DeSantis and Republican lawmakers placed on addressing race-related issues in workplace training — part of a controversial 2022 law that DeSantis dubbed the “Stop WOKE Act.”

Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker issued a two-page order granting a permanent injunction against the workplace-training part of the law.

The move came after the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals this year upheld a preliminary injunction that Walker issued in 2022. Walker and the appeals court said the restrictions violated First Amendment rights.

The workplace-training part of the law listed eight race-related concepts and said that a required training program or other activity that “espouses, promotes, advances, inculcates, or compels such individual (an employee) to believe any of the following concepts constitutes discrimination based on race, color, sex, or national origin.”
The law was challenged by Primo Tampa, LLC, a Ben & Jerry’s ice-cream franchisee; Honeyfund.com, Inc., a Clearwater-based technology company that provides wedding registries; and Chevara Orrin and her company, Collective Concepts, LLC. Orrin and her company provide consulting and training to employers about issues such as diversity, equity and inclusion.

Walker also has separately issued a preliminary injunction against part of the law that would restrict the way race-related concepts can be taught in universities. A panel of the appeals court held a hearing in that case in June.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

As Florida temperatures soar, Disney World workers struggle and pass out from the heat

By McKenna Schueler

Beauty and the Beast live on stage at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Discussion questions for Pulse Memorial committee appear to be lifted from lesson plan for grade-school children

By McKenna Schueler

An interim memorial set up at the former Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

Starbucks workers union asks for community support this weekend in fight for a fair contract

By McKenna Schueler

Courtney Thompson (left) stands on the picket line with fellow Starbucks workers at Central Florida's only unionized Starbucks on March 22, 2023.

Florida's 14-day back-to-school sales tax ‘holiday’ starts next week

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

Florida's 14-day back-to-school sales tax ‘holiday’ starts next week

Starbucks workers union asks for community support this weekend in fight for a fair contract

By McKenna Schueler

Courtney Thompson (left) stands on the picket line with fellow Starbucks workers at Central Florida's only unionized Starbucks on March 22, 2023.

Discussion questions for Pulse Memorial committee appear to be lifted from lesson plan for grade-school children

By McKenna Schueler

An interim memorial set up at the former Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

Adoptable dog Timmy has some battle scars, but is ready for an affectionate companion

By Orange County Animal Services

Adoptable dog Timmy has some battle scars, but is ready for an affectionate companion (3)

Man protesting outside Orlando abortion clinic arrested for spitting on patient escort

By McKenna Schueler

A man is arrested outside an abortion clinic in Orlando for spitting on a volunteer clinic escort. (May 11, 2024)
More

July 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us