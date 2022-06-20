VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Family of Tyre Sampson, who fell from Icon Park ride, responds to autopsy report

By on Mon, Jun 20, 2022 at 3:16 pm


click to enlarge ICON PARK/INSTAGRAM
Icon Park/Instagram

The family of Tyre Sampson responded to a recently released autopsy on his death at Icon Park earlier this year. During a press conference on Monday, the Missouri teen's father Yarnell Sampson called for the ride that killed his son to be shut down.

Sampson fell from Icon Park's Orlando Freefall ride while visiting the city on a trip with his football team.  Videos of his death spread on social media, showing riders and workers questioning whether Sampson's restraints were on properly before the ride began.

“This is the first time that [I don't have] my son with me on Father’s Day,” Sampson shared. “It’s something new and different.”

The Orange County Medical Examiner's office released an autopsy last week,  ruling Sampson’s death an accident. His listed weight in the report was 380 pounds, well over the suggested weight limit for the ride. Investigators are currently looking into whether the ride featured any improper modifications.

“The goal is is to get 25,000 signed petitions to get this ride taken down,” Yarnell Sampson said on Monday. “What my wish is — I would like to have a permanent memorial here for my son stating that he had passed away and his legacy will live on and give proper respect to the dead that needs it.

Sampson’s family is also suing Icon Park and the ride manufacturer, with their lawyer. The ride is still currently not in operation, as investigations continue.

Is Disney a religion? Twitter thread sparks debate

Is Disney a religion? Twitter thread sparks debate
Orlando's Contio Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend

Orlando's Contigo Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend
Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum

Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum
27 Pulse survivors, family members and first responders share their stories

27 Pulse survivors, family members and first responders share their stories

Two men arrested following racially motivated attack on Sanford teen's car

By Patricia Tolley and Alex Galbraith

Howard Hughes in a clip of the video

Trans Floridians will be denied Medicaid coverage of life-saving health care by DeSantis administration

By Jim Saunders, NSF

Alt: A transgender woman in a hospital gown being treated by a doctor, a transgender man.

Developer sues City of Apopka to build affordable housing in planned city center

By Alex Galbraith

Developer sues City of Apopka to build affordable housing in planned city center

Marion Hammer, influential Florida NRA lobbyist who ushered through 'Stand Your Ground' law, retires after 44 years

By Dara Kam, NSF

Marion Hammer

Florida is the only state that didn't pre-order recently approved COVID-19 vaccines for children

By Patricia Tolley

Florida is the only state that didn't pre-order recently approved COVID-19 vaccines for children

Central Florida woman arrested for hate crimes after pepper spraying Asian women in New York

By Patricia Tolley

Merritt Island resident, Madeline Barker was charged with hate crimes after pepper spraying four Asian women.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill allowing cigarette smoking bans at beaches

By News Service of Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill allowing cigarette smoking bans at beaches

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' redistricting map is back in play for November elections

By News Service of Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' redistricting map is back in play for November elections
