Family of Tyre Sampson, who fell from Icon Park ride, responds to autopsy report





click to enlarge Icon Park/Instagram

“The goal is is to get 25,000 signed petitions to get this ride taken down,” Yarnell Sampson said on Monday

. “What my wish is — I would like to have a permanent memorial here for my son stating that he had passed away and his legacy will live on and give proper respect to the dead that needs it.

The family of Tyre Sampson responded to a recently released autopsy on his death at Icon Park earlier this year. During a press conference on Monday, the Missouri teen's father Yarnell Sampson called for the ride that killed his son to be shut down.Sampson fell from Icon Park's Orlando Freefall ride while visiting the city on a trip with his football team. Videos of his death spread on social media, showing riders and workers questioning whether Sampson's restraints were on properly before the ride began.“This is the first time that [I don't have] my son with me on Father’s Day,” Sampson shared. “It’s something new and different.”The Orange County Medical Examiner's office released an autopsy last week, ruling Sampson’s death an accident. His listed weight in the report was 380 pounds, well over the suggested weight limit for the ride. Investigators are currently looking into whether the ride featured any improper modifications.

Sampson’s family is also suing Icon Park and the ride manufacturer, with their lawyer. The ride is still currently not in operation, as investigations continue.