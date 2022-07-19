Family of Sanford teen who had window smashed while driving through neighborhood files lawsuit against two alleged attackers

The family of Sanford teen Jermaine Jones have filed a lawsuit
against the two men who allegedly attacked him while he drove through a subdivision.
Howard Hughes and Donald Corsi were arrested following the incident last month. Photos show the damage to Jones' car, which was hit with a traffic cone and had a window smashed with a boulder. The inciting incident was not captured on video, but Jones recorded both Corsi and Hughes confronting him and yelling at him to get out the neighborhood.
The lawsuit sues both Corsi and Hughes for assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, false imprisonment and "trespass to chattels" (read: breaking into Jones' car).
In a statement from the family's attorneys, they compared the situation to "the same sort of vigilante justice engaged in by neighbors against Ahmaud Arbery, the Georgia man who was shot and killed after being pursued as he jogged through their neighborhood."
Sanford, of course, is also the home of one of the most famous cases of horrific and misguided vigilantism
in the history of the United States.