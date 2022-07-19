VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Family of Sanford teen who had window smashed while driving through neighborhood files lawsuit against two alleged attackers

By on Tue, Jul 19, 2022 at 11:30 am

click to enlarge JERMAINE JONES/INSTAGRAM
Jermaine Jones/Instagram

The family of Sanford teen Jermaine Jones have filed a lawsuit against the two men who allegedly attacked him while he drove through a subdivision.

Howard Hughes and Donald Corsi were arrested following the incident last month. Photos show the damage to Jones' car, which was hit with a traffic cone and had a window smashed with a boulder. The inciting incident was not captured on video, but Jones recorded both Corsi and Hughes confronting him and yelling at him to get out the neighborhood.

The lawsuit sues both Corsi and Hughes for assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, false imprisonment and "trespass to chattels" (read: breaking into Jones' car).

Related
Howard Hughes in a clip of the video

Two men arrested following racially motivated attack on Sanford teen's car



In a statement from the family's attorneys, they compared the  situation to "the same sort of vigilante justice engaged in by neighbors against Ahmaud Arbery, the Georgia man who was shot and killed after being pursued as he jogged through their neighborhood."

Sanford, of course, is also the home of one of the most famous cases of horrific and misguided vigilantism in the history of the United States.

Tags:

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Steph Curry purchased Winter Park home for family member, per report

Steph Curry purchased Winter Park home for family member, per report
Wawa offers free coffee, fountain sodas to celebrate 10 years in Orlando

Wawa offers free coffee, fountain sodas to celebrate 10 years in Orlando
This Florida castle is on the market for $5.7 million

This Florida castle is on the market for $5.7 million
Margaritaville Resort Orlando 8000 Fins Up Cir, Kissimmee, 855-995-9099 $50-$225 For this one, guests can purchase a trip to the spa and get access to all the fun resort amenities. The Fins Up Beach club is a perfect place to hang out after that spa trip. The white sand and palm trees whisk you to the paradise Jimmy Buffett sings about. This large resort has multiple pools and is minutes away from Island H20 Park and the Promenade Sunset Walk. Here’s to wasting away in Margaritaville.

20 Orlando hotels and resorts offering pool day passes for locals

News Slideshows

Steph Curry purchased Winter Park home for family member, per report

Steph Curry purchased Winter Park home for family member, per report
Wawa offers free coffee, fountain sodas to celebrate 10 years in Orlando

Wawa offers free coffee, fountain sodas to celebrate 10 years in Orlando
This Florida castle is on the market for $5.7 million

This Florida castle is on the market for $5.7 million
Margaritaville Resort Orlando 8000 Fins Up Cir, Kissimmee, 855-995-9099 $50-$225 For this one, guests can purchase a trip to the spa and get access to all the fun resort amenities. The Fins Up Beach club is a perfect place to hang out after that spa trip. The white sand and palm trees whisk you to the paradise Jimmy Buffett sings about. This large resort has multiple pools and is minutes away from Island H20 Park and the Promenade Sunset Walk. Here’s to wasting away in Margaritaville.

20 Orlando hotels and resorts offering pool day passes for locals

News Slideshows

Steph Curry purchased Winter Park home for family member, per report

Steph Curry purchased Winter Park home for family member, per report
Wawa offers free coffee, fountain sodas to celebrate 10 years in Orlando

Wawa offers free coffee, fountain sodas to celebrate 10 years in Orlando
This Florida castle is on the market for $5.7 million

This Florida castle is on the market for $5.7 million
Margaritaville Resort Orlando 8000 Fins Up Cir, Kissimmee, 855-995-9099 $50-$225 For this one, guests can purchase a trip to the spa and get access to all the fun resort amenities. The Fins Up Beach club is a perfect place to hang out after that spa trip. The white sand and palm trees whisk you to the paradise Jimmy Buffett sings about. This large resort has multiple pools and is minutes away from Island H20 Park and the Promenade Sunset Walk. Here’s to wasting away in Margaritaville.

20 Orlando hotels and resorts offering pool day passes for locals

Trending

Remembering Doug Ba'aser, wickedly funny Orlando theater and arts mainstay

By Steve Schneider

Doug Ba'aser as Taffy in the 2021 Fringe production, 'Tired Old Whore'

Orlando had the second-highest rent increase in the nation this quarter

By Patricia Tolley

You probably can't afford to live anywhere in this photo.

Joe Rogan supports Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president in 2024

By Alex Galbraith

Joe Rogan supports Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president in 2024

Orlando Rep. Val Demings tests positive for COVID-19

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Rep. Val Demings tests positive for COVID-19

Also in News

Florida woman killed by two alligators after falling into country club pond

By Colin Wolf

Florida woman killed by two alligators after falling into country club pond

Florida's former Dept of Education head protected from testifying in college 'intellectual freedom' survey lawsuit

By News Service of Florida

Florida's former Dept of Education head protected from testifying in college 'intellectual freedom' survey lawsuit

Florida lawmakers seek to work around Gov. Ron DeSantis' vetoes

By News Service of Florida

Florida lawmakers seek to work around Gov. Ron DeSantis' vetoes

Orlando Rep. Val Demings tests positive for COVID-19

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Rep. Val Demings tests positive for COVID-19
More

Digital Issue

July 13, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us