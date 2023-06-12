Everything we know about this year’s Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld Orlando, so far

Meet Frost and Flame, the siren twins who embody the essence of the Halloween event

By on Mon, Jun 12, 2023 at 5:39 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Everything we know about this year’s Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld Orlando, so - far
Photo courtesy SeaWorld
Halloween is still four months away, but horror fans are already counting down the days until all of Orlando's annual fright fests return.

That includes SeaWorld Orlando’s Howl-O-Scream, which kicks off Sept. 8 and runs through Oct. 31.

While details about haunted houses and scare zones have yet to be revealed, the park recently introduced two creepy characters coming back for the 2023 event.

With SeaWorld being an aquatic-themed park, it’s no surprise that many of its haunted houses and scare actors take inspiration from the ocean’s darkest depths and creatures. And since the first Howl-O-Scream in Orlando in 2021, mermaids and sirens have been main characters in the event’s story.

This year’s sirens include the twins Frost and Flame. Where Frost is “cold-hearted” with a freezing touch, Flame has a “passionate exhale” and “burns her victims from the inside out.” So yeah, they seem nice.

In previous Howl-O-Scream events, Sirens like Frost and Flame are the stars of the Siren’s Song show. The sirens roam around the park scaring guests and trying to lure them in with their special songs.

Also returning this year is Monster Stomp in Slasher Alley, a Victorian London-ish rock show starring Jack the Ripper.
As for haunted houses, last year’s attractions included Siren of the Seas, Blood Beckoning, Dead Vines, Beneath the Ice and Captain’s Revenge — Drowned in Darkness.

Since SeaWorld parks don't use any IP (intellectual property) to craft their houses, it’s likely this year’s event will feature brand-new and reimagined walks through haunted mazes.

While we await more details on this year’s event, SeaWorld has ticket deals available that can save guests up to 70%. A single-night ticket to Howl-O-Scream now starts at $37.99 per person. Unlimited admission tickets start at $89.99.

There are also “Twice the Terror” packages which include tickets to both Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. Those start at $92.99.

This year’s Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens is expected to announce more haunted houses and scare zones soon. So far, the park revealed a new show called D.H. Baggum’s Circus of Fear, featuring monstrous twists on classic circus characters.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

DeSantis signs into law industry-backed bill allowing Florida landlords to charge 'junk fees' instead of security deposits

By McKenna Schueler

DeSantis signs into law industry-backed bill allowing Florida landlords to charge 'junk fees' instead of security deposits

Nazi demonstrators wave DeSantis sign and swastikas outside Disney World in Orlando

By McKenna Schueler

Nazi demonstrators wave DeSantis sign and swastikas outside Disney World in Orlando

Winter Garden's MoonCricket Grille thought to be mocking Pulse victims with 49-cent Bud Light promo

By Chloe Greenberg

Winter Garden's MoonCricket Grille thought to be mocking Pulse victims with recent 49-cent Bud Light promo

Advocates have gathered over 100,000 petitions to get abortion access on Florida’s 2024 ballot

By McKenna Schueler

Marchers on Orlando's Church Street during the January 2023 rally marking the 50-year anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

Also in News

Gov. DeSantis vows to restore Confederate general's name to army base

By Chloe Greenberg

Gov. DeSantis vows to restore Confederate general's name to army base

Florida citrus industry set to end season with lowest numbers in nearly a century

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

Florida citrus industry set to end season with lowest numbers in nearly a century

Florida universities weigh risks, benefits of artificial intelligence in higher ed

By Ryan Dailey, NSF

Florida universities weigh risks, benefits of artificial intelligence in higher ed

Pat Robertson, known for LGBT hate speech and a certain disgusting statement about the Orlando Pulse shootings, is dead

By Jessica Bryce Young

Family members of the victims of mass shooting at Orlando's Pulse nightclub hear news about their loved ones. (June 13, 2016)
More

Digital Issue

June 7, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us