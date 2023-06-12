That includes SeaWorld Orlando’s Howl-O-Scream, which kicks off Sept. 8 and runs through Oct. 31.
While details about haunted houses and scare zones have yet to be revealed, the park recently introduced two creepy characters coming back for the 2023 event.
With SeaWorld being an aquatic-themed park, it’s no surprise that many of its haunted houses and scare actors take inspiration from the ocean’s darkest depths and creatures. And since the first Howl-O-Scream in Orlando in 2021, mermaids and sirens have been main characters in the event’s story.
This year’s sirens include the twins Frost and Flame. Where Frost is “cold-hearted” with a freezing touch, Flame has a “passionate exhale” and “burns her victims from the inside out.” So yeah, they seem nice.
In previous Howl-O-Scream events, Sirens like Frost and Flame are the stars of the Siren’s Song show. The sirens roam around the park scaring guests and trying to lure them in with their special songs.
Also returning this year is Monster Stomp in Slasher Alley, a Victorian London-ish rock show starring Jack the Ripper.
As for haunted houses, last year’s attractions included Siren of the Seas, Blood Beckoning, Dead Vines, Beneath the Ice and Captain’s Revenge — Drowned in Darkness.
Since SeaWorld parks don't use any IP (intellectual property) to craft their houses, it’s likely this year’s event will feature brand-new and reimagined walks through haunted mazes.
While we await more details on this year’s event, SeaWorld has ticket deals available that can save guests up to 70%. A single-night ticket to Howl-O-Scream now starts at $37.99 per person. Unlimited admission tickets start at $89.99.
There are also “Twice the Terror” packages which include tickets to both Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. Those start at $92.99.
This year’s Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens is expected to announce more haunted houses and scare zones soon. So far, the park revealed a new show called D.H. Baggum’s Circus of Fear, featuring monstrous twists on classic circus characters.
