Early voting begins in Orange County starting Monday

By on Mon, Oct 24, 2022 at 11:52 am

click to enlarge Residents of Orange County can vote early from Oct. 24 through Nov. 6. - Photo via Adobe Stock
Photo via Adobe Stock
Residents of Orange County can vote early from Oct. 24 through Nov. 6.

Early voting opened in Orange County on Monday, Oct. 24 bright and early at 8 a.m., alongside most other counties in Central Florida.

The early voting period will be open in Orange County from Oct. 24 through Nov. 6, giving early voters time to prepare and cast their ballot before Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Voting early requires a photo ID with a matching signature. Specific examples of acceptable identification can be found on the Orange County Supervisor of Elections website.

Although you have to vote at your designated polling place on actual Election Day, early voting allows voters to use any of the 20 early voting locations all listed on the OCSE website.

