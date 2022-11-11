ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Drone footage shows collapsed homes in Daytona Beach from Hurricane Nicole

By on Fri, Nov 11, 2022 at 10:35 am


Hurricane Nicole caused widespread destruction along the coasts of Flagler and Volusia County this week, rendering many homes unlivable.

Drone footage shot by Brandon Clement of WxChasing shows homes that have slipped their foundation and hang perilously over the ocean alongside other structures that have completely collapsed.

49 seaside buildings in Volusia County have been deemed unsafe and evacuation orders for areas near the ocean remain in effect. The number of condemned buildings is expected to climb as officials are able to complete assessments.

“We have not yet had the opportunity to assess coastal structures such as piers and walkways,” Beach Safety Deputy Director Tammy Malphurs told WKMG. “Even during low tide, these structures may collapse without notice. At this time the beach is the most dangerous place to be in our county. We will work as hard as we possibly can to make it safe and accessible once again, but it’s going to take time.”

Nicole landed in Florida at Vero Beach as a Cat. 1 hurricane. The massive wind field of the storm and widespread storm surge caused damage up and down the state that was exacerbated by erosion from Hurricane Ian. In Flagler County, portions of SR-A1A collapsed into the ocean and low-lying neighborhoods as far north as St. Augustine saw extensive flooding

