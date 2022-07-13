Dr. Phillips Center Chair Jim Pugh retires after 19 years

From the conception of the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts to now, one person has been at the head. Jim Pugh oversaw the construction of the center and its rise to a premier Orlando venue over the course of 19 years as the center's chairman. Shortly after the opening of the long-awaited Steinmetz Hall, Pugh is stepping down.
"Jim led the design and construction, established a successful business and influenced a thriving culture, and we are so thankful for his leadership. His retirement signals the next phase of our journey under a growing diverse, experienced and well-respected Board of Directors,” said Dr. Phillips Center CEO Kathy Ramsberger.
Pugh will be replaced by Ed Timberlake, a long-time member of the center's board. Timberlake named fellow member Sibille Pritchard to serve as Vice Chair.
“I’m thankful to everyone who put their hard-earned money, time and effort into this project, and most importantly, for showing how philanthropy can positively impact a community," Pugh said. "I’m elated for Ed and Sibille, who have been remarkably engaged and supportive members of the Board. I believe they have the qualities and drive to lead this organization with the same standard of excellence as when we started.”
Pugh was lauded by Orlando leaders for his nearly two-decade long career. Orlando Mayor and also long-tenured leader Buddy Dyer called Pugh a "champion for arts and culture in our community." Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said that he was "grateful for [Pugh's] efforts to bring a state of the art venue to our region."