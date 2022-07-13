VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Dr. Phillips Center Chair Jim Pugh retires after 19 years

By on Wed, Jul 13, 2022 at 10:35 am

click to enlarge dpacedevosviewjpg

From the conception of the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts to now, one person has been at the head. Jim Pugh oversaw the construction of the center and its rise to a premier Orlando venue over the course of 19 years as the center's chairman. Shortly after the opening of the long-awaited Steinmetz Hall, Pugh is stepping down. 

"Jim led the design and construction, established a successful business and influenced a thriving culture, and we are so thankful for his leadership. His retirement signals the next phase of our journey under a growing diverse, experienced and well-respected Board of Directors,” said Dr. Phillips Center CEO Kathy Ramsberger.

Pugh will be replaced by Ed Timberlake, a long-time member of the center's board. Timberlake named fellow member Sibille Pritchard to serve as Vice Chair.

“I’m thankful to everyone who put their hard-earned money, time and effort into this project, and most importantly, for showing how philanthropy can positively impact a community," Pugh said. "I’m elated for Ed and Sibille, who have been remarkably engaged and supportive members of the Board. I believe they have the qualities and drive to lead this organization with the same standard of excellence as when we started.”

Related
Steinmetz Hall, while an aesthetic wonder, struggled through some opening-week wobbles

Steinmetz Hall opens in Orlando after 19 years of debates and delays


Pugh was lauded by Orlando leaders for his nearly two-decade long career. Orlando Mayor and also long-tenured leader Buddy Dyer called Pugh a  "champion for arts and culture in our community." Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said that he was "grateful for [Pugh's] efforts to bring a state of the art venue to our region."


Location Details

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

445 S. Magnolia Ave., Orlando Downtown

844-513-2014

22 events 164 articles

Tags:

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally

Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally
Lakeland protests in support of 13-year-old arrested at abortion rights rally [PHOTOS]

Lakeland protests in support of 13-year-old arrested at abortion rights rally [PHOTOS]
This lakefront Mediterranean mansion in suburban Orlando once housed a zebra farm

Lakefront Mediterranean mansion that once housed a zebra farm breaks sales price record in St. Cloud
The Orlando home of e-cig baron Adrian Everett, complete with a 'Star Wars' ship hangar and Cinderella castle, hits the market for $15 million

The Orlando home of e-cig baron Adrian Everett, complete with a 'Star Wars' ship hangar and Cinderella castle, hits the market for $15 million

News Slideshows

Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally

Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally
Lakeland protests in support of 13-year-old arrested at abortion rights rally [PHOTOS]

Lakeland protests in support of 13-year-old arrested at abortion rights rally [PHOTOS]
This lakefront Mediterranean mansion in suburban Orlando once housed a zebra farm

Lakefront Mediterranean mansion that once housed a zebra farm breaks sales price record in St. Cloud
The Orlando home of e-cig baron Adrian Everett, complete with a 'Star Wars' ship hangar and Cinderella castle, hits the market for $15 million

The Orlando home of e-cig baron Adrian Everett, complete with a 'Star Wars' ship hangar and Cinderella castle, hits the market for $15 million

News Slideshows

Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally

Young activists protest for abortion rights at Future Leaders of Orlando rally
Lakeland protests in support of 13-year-old arrested at abortion rights rally [PHOTOS]

Lakeland protests in support of 13-year-old arrested at abortion rights rally [PHOTOS]
This lakefront Mediterranean mansion in suburban Orlando once housed a zebra farm

Lakefront Mediterranean mansion that once housed a zebra farm breaks sales price record in St. Cloud
The Orlando home of e-cig baron Adrian Everett, complete with a 'Star Wars' ship hangar and Cinderella castle, hits the market for $15 million

The Orlando home of e-cig baron Adrian Everett, complete with a 'Star Wars' ship hangar and Cinderella castle, hits the market for $15 million

Trending

Earth Fare is closing its SoDo location (again)

By Nicolle Osorio

Earth Fare is cpermanently closing its SoDo location

Art expert who questioned Orlando Museum of Art's Basquiat exhibit gives her side of the story

By Alex Galbraith

One of the works painted on cardboard shows a message on the back: “Align top of FedEx Shipping Label here.” But the font and ink color were not used by FedEx until after the artist’s death.

Florida Man Donald Trump steps up feud with Ron DeSantis supporter Elon Musk: He makes 'driverless cars that crash' and 'rocketships to nowhere'

By Alex Galbraith

Florida Man Donald Trump steps up feud with Ron DeSantis supporter Elon Musk: He makes 'driverless cars that crash' and 'rocketships to nowhere'

Orlando Police release bodycam footage of Mall at Millenia shootout that left 19-year-old dead

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Police release bodycam footage of Mall at Millenia shootout that left 19-year-old dead

Also in News

Even with district abolishment drama, Disney World’s Reedy Creek firefighters throw support behind Ron DeSantis

By Patricia Tolley

Even with district abolishment drama, Disney World’s Reedy Creek firefighters throw support behind Ron DeSantis

Orlando is no longer the deadliest place for pedestrians

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando is no longer the deadliest place for pedestrians

Florida Man Donald Trump steps up feud with Ron DeSantis supporter Elon Musk: He makes 'driverless cars that crash' and 'rocketships to nowhere'

By Alex Galbraith

Florida Man Donald Trump steps up feud with Ron DeSantis supporter Elon Musk: He makes 'driverless cars that crash' and 'rocketships to nowhere'

Florida Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried challenges gun restrictions on medical marijuana patients following SCOTUS ruling

By News Service of Florida

Florida Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried challenges gun restrictions on medical marijuana patients following SCOTUS ruling
More

Digital Issue

July 13, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us