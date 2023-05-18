Beer Merica, this Saturday, May 20th. Buy Tickets Now.

Downtown restaurants partner with City of Orlando for free parking and valet

It may be an attempt at a peace offering, but we'll take it

By on Thu, May 18, 2023 at 11:59 am

click to enlarge Downtown restaurants partner with City of Orlando for free parking and valet
Image via Adobe

Thanks to a new program from the City of Orlando's Downtown Development Board, guests at downtown eateries can now enjoy free parking and valet, too.

The program, Park DTO, provides free parking for patrons of participating downtown restaurants any day of the week

To take advantage of the perks, Orlandoans can download the free ParkMobile app to find spots and even reserve them ahead of time. Using the code "Park DTO," drivers can receive up to two hours of parking at any on-street metered or nonmetered spaces in downtown.

Promotion codes are valid 24 hours a day. Drivers will be responsible for any amount owed in excess.

The program was put together to support downtown Orlando's small businesses, improve parking accessibility and preserve the area's business livelihood. Park DTO comes as a part of the Downtown Orlando Community Redevelopment Area Plan, also known as DTOutlook.

The program includes complimentary valet between 5:30 and 9 p.m. at participating restaurants. Park DTO will run until Dec. 31, or whenever funds run out.

A list of participating restaurants and a map of the designated area for parking are now available.

