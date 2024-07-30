Downtown Orlando’s 100-year old Rose Building is now for sale

The 4,380-square-foot building is on the market for $2.9 million

By on Tue, Jul 30, 2024 at 10:34 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Rose Buillding downtown is on the market - Photo via Loopnet
Photo via Loopnet
The Rose Buillding downtown is on the market
A 100-year-old historic building has been put up for sale in Downtown Orlando.

Located at 49 N. Orange Ave., the Rose Building, constructed in 1924, was designed by Murry S. King for a local developer and future state senator Walter Rose. Originally, King planned for the property to be the foundation of a 10-story office building, but plans were halted due to the Great Depression, according to the City of Orlando.

After relocating his family to Orlando in 1904, King designed homes and public buildings that remain Central Florida landmarks today, like The Simpson Hotel and the First National Bank and Trust Building in Mount Dora, according to Orange County Regional History Center.

The 4,380-square-foot building is now on the market for $2.9 million, according to a listing from Avison Young’s Nathan Eissler and Gunner Leslie. It was last sold in 1979 for $11,700.

The building is currently tenanted by La Rosa on the first floor and The Woods on the second. La Rosa is a nightlife lounge and The Woods is a bar that serves craft cocktails, beer, whiskey and gin. Both of the locations’ leases go through April 2025.

Eissler told the Orlando Business Journal that the building and the tenant businesses could become an investment property for someone, but that it would also be appealing to a buyer looking to use the building for themselves once the leases end.

click to enlarge Downtown Orlando’s 100-year old Rose Building is now for sale (2)
Photo via Loopnet
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Sarah Lynott

Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Winter Haven contractor fined $161K by Department of Labor for exposing workers to potentially deadly falls

By McKenna Schueler

Winter Haven contractor fined $161K by Department of Labor for exposing workers to potentially deadly falls

Federal judge permanently blocks part of Florida's ‘Stop Woke’ law

By News Service of Florida

Federal judge permanently blocks part of Florida's ‘Stop Woke’ law

Discussion questions for Pulse Memorial committee appear to be lifted from lesson plan for grade-school children

By McKenna Schueler

An interim memorial set up at the former Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

Starbucks workers union asks for community support this weekend in fight for a fair contract

By McKenna Schueler

Courtney Thompson (left) stands on the picket line with fellow Starbucks workers at Central Florida's only unionized Starbucks on March 22, 2023.

Federal judge sides with Florida in public-employee union restriction fight

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Federal judge sides with Florida in public-employee union restriction fight

Florida Supreme Court vows to move quickly on abortion ballot ‘statement’

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

The Yes on 4 rally and March at Lake Eola Park

Winter Haven contractor fined $161K by Department of Labor for exposing workers to potentially deadly falls

By McKenna Schueler

Winter Haven contractor fined $161K by Department of Labor for exposing workers to potentially deadly falls

Federal judge permanently blocks part of Florida's ‘Stop Woke’ law

By News Service of Florida

Federal judge permanently blocks part of Florida's ‘Stop Woke’ law
More

July 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us