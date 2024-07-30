Downtown Orlando’s 100-year old Rose Building is now for sale

Located at 49 N. Orange Ave., the Rose Building, constructed in 1924, was designed by Murry S. King for a local developer and future state senator Walter Rose. Originally, King planned for the property to be the foundation of a 10-story office building, but plans were halted due to the Great Depression, according to the City of Orlando.
After relocating his family to Orlando in 1904, King designed homes and public buildings that remain Central Florida landmarks today, like The Simpson Hotel and the First National Bank and Trust Building in Mount Dora, according to Orange County Regional History Center.
The 4,380-square-foot building is now on the market for $2.9 million, according to a listing from Avison Young’s Nathan Eissler and Gunner Leslie. It was last sold in 1979 for $11,700.
The building is currently tenanted by La Rosa on the first floor and The Woods on the second. La Rosa is a nightlife lounge and The Woods is a bar that serves craft cocktails, beer, whiskey and gin. Both of the locations’ leases go through April 2025.
Eissler told the Orlando Business Journal that the building and the tenant businesses could become an investment property for someone, but that it would also be appealing to a buyer looking to use the building for themselves once the leases end.
