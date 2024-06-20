Downtown Orlando to host live music, arts performances with new year-long initiative

click to enlarge
Photo via Downtown Orlando/Facebook
Greg Hayworth had to compete with the roaring sound of the nearby Sunrail and the added obstacle of rainy weather at his sidewalk performance in downtown Orlando Wednesday afternoon. But that didn’t stop the guitarist from serenading passersby with a healthy mix of tunes, ranging from “The Piña Colada Song” to “Under the Boardwalk,” for two hours.
“I’m excited to be here this afternoon,” he called before launching into his last song of the set. “Now, for a little Jimmy Buffett.”
The succeeding rendition of “I Don’t Know (Spicoli’s Theme)” earned several thumbs ups from coffee cup-clutching onlookers.
Hayworth performed as part of the new DTO Live initiative launched this week. The city collaborated with local agency United Arts of Central Florida for the project, which aims to make more art experiences available to Orlando residents and visitors.
DTO Live will bring more than 800 events to downtown Orlando between now and June 2025, at 11 downtown locations. The locations
stretch about a two-mile radius from City Hall to the North Quarter district adjacent to Lake Highland Preparatory School.
Most performers on the current schedule
are musicians, including jazz, R&B and alternative acts. But the DTO Live calendar, which shows events booked throughout July, also features dance, poetry and even a mime performance from Ben Macon.
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer kicked off the program’s launch at a celebration Tuesday morning.
“At the heart of Project DTO is a vision for a downtown filled with arts and culture," Dyer said. "DTO Live marks a significant step toward championing a world-class cultural scene, fueling the momentum toward a downtown that thrives both economically and culturally."
Dyer spoke in front of the city’s newest art installation — a rainbow-painted wooden arch on the corner of Pine Street and Orange Avenue. The 20-foot tall, Wizard of Oz-inspired piece, entitled “No Place Like Home,” was designed by Justin “SKIP” Skipper and Ha’ani Hogan.
The arch is the first of six large-scale installations to be built downtown throughout the year in conjunction with the slew of live performances. Creative City Project and the Downtown Arts District are collaborating with the city and United Arts of Central Florida to bring both visual and performing arts to Central Florida over the next year.
click to enlarge
Photo by Zoey Thomas
Greg Hayworth plays outside the Bao Spot during his first DTO Live performance Wednesday, June 19.
"This program celebrates the creative genius of our community and invites everyone to experience the magic of the arts," said Jennifer Evins, United Arts of Central Florida president and CEO.
DTO Live is part of the city’s ongoing Project DTO, which first kicked off in 2014 to bolster both creativity and economic competitiveness within the city. Orlando launched planning for Project DTO 2.0 in 2022, and with DTO Live is actualizing its vision.
Aside from generating jobs in the creative sector by paying live performers, DTO Live aims to help Orlando economically by driving tourism and local spending, said the city in a release.
Guitarist Hayworth said he applied to perform for DTO Live after receiving an email from a musicians’ union two weeks ago. The great people at United Arts of Central Florida made the process easy, he said.
Although he said he considers Florida to be somewhat conservative and oppressive, the Orlando native has always found his city to be tolerant and inclusive. Enhancing its arts scene will only boost this reputation, he said.
“Investment in the arts is always important,” Hayworth said.
Hayworth already has his next performance scheduled for next week in the same location. Orlando residents and visitors can browse upcoming shows on the city’s online calendar
.
