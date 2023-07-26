Downtown Orlando leader, 'warrior for social justice' Thomas Chatmon dies

Chatmon, the executive director of the city of Orlando's Downtown Development Board and Community Redevelopment Agency, was 68 years old when he passed on Saturday.
Chatmon was best known for his major roles in business recruitment and various downtown developments, like the Creative Village, Amway Center, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, Chase Plaza and 55 West, over his 16-year career with the city.
He was also largely involved in the city of Orlando's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on local businesses.
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer wrote in a tweet Monday morning that Chatmon's passing came after a long battle with cancer.
"[He] impacted so many through his enthusiasm and positivity. Thomas will be missed," Dyer's tweet read.
Last year, Chatmon was named "Downtowner of the Year" by the Downtown Orlando Partnership.
Our city has lost one of its greatest champions. After a long battle with cancer, Thomas Chatmon passed away this weekend. He served as executive director of the City's Downtown Development Board and impacted so many through his enthusiasm and positivity. Thomas will be missed. pic.twitter.com/tIp6bEUhnF— Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) July 24, 2023
He first came to Orlando after he served as CEO of Albany Tomorrow, a nonprofit that focused on the development and maintenance of Chatmon's native Albany. He then served on the board of directors for the Homeless Services Network of Central Florida from 2016 to 2022.
Homeless Services Network of Central Florida's CEO Martha Are wrote in a statement that the nonprofit lost a "great champion for social justice."
"Thomas was always a calming presence and strategic thinker, and he challenged us all to do better," Are said. "He valued and nurtured relationships, including ours, and he served as a mentor not only to me but to so many others. More than anything, he was passionate about homelessness and about our organization, and he was a man of tremendous integrity. We will miss him dearly."
A memorial for Chatmon is set for 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 at First Presbyterian Church of Orlando.
