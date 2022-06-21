VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Donald Trump says he was 'very responsible' for Ron DeSantis getting elected in latest jab at Florida governor

"I was very responsible for him getting elected."

By on Tue, Jun 21, 2022 at 11:23 am

click to enlarge . - PHOTO VIA THE WHITE HOUSE
Photo via the White House
.

Donald Trump isn't going to remove his short, vulgar fingers from Ron DeSantis' neck any time soon.

The former president and 2024 Republican frontrunner took credit for the Florida governor's election in 2018. DeSantis narrowly beat former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum to take the seat and has been floated as a potential presidential candidate in 2024.

DeSantis has denied that he plans to run for national office in 2024, but his grandstanding tenure in Tallahassee and frequent Fox News appearances tell a slightly different story. Trump admitted that he's unsure if he'll have to square off against DeSantis in 2024 during a phone interview with conservative outlet Newsmax.

"I don't know that he wants to run. I have a good relationship with Ron, I don't know that he wants to run. I haven't seen that. You're telling me something that I've not seen, so we'll see what happens," Trump said, before taking credit for DeSantis' win. "I was very responsible for getting him elected."


Related
Donald Trump all but calls Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis a coward over coy response to COVID-19 booster questions

Donald Trump all but calls Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis a coward over coy response to COVID-19 booster questions


The statement is the latest shot at DeSantis from Trump's perch in Mar-a-Lago. He previously called DeSantis yellow  for refusing to share his vaccination status. Though the GOP has made COVID-19 vaccination a wedge issue, Trump views the rollout of the shots as one of the key wins of his presidency. Reports from within Trump's camp reveal a deep animosity toward DeSantis, with the former president reportedly seeking out venues near the Florida Governor's Mansion to launch his upcoming presidential campaign. The shade!



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags:

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Florida News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Is Disney a religion? Twitter thread sparks debate

Is Disney a religion? Twitter thread sparks debate
Orlando's Contio Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend

Orlando's Contigo Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend
Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum

Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum
27 Pulse survivors, family members and first responders share their stories

27 Pulse survivors, family members and first responders share their stories

News Slideshows

Is Disney a religion? Twitter thread sparks debate

Is Disney a religion? Twitter thread sparks debate
Orlando's Contio Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend

Orlando's Contigo Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend
Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum

Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum
27 Pulse survivors, family members and first responders share their stories

27 Pulse survivors, family members and first responders share their stories

News Slideshows

Is Disney a religion? Twitter thread sparks debate

Is Disney a religion? Twitter thread sparks debate
Orlando's Contio Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend

Orlando's Contigo Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend
Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum

Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum
27 Pulse survivors, family members and first responders share their stories

27 Pulse survivors, family members and first responders share their stories

Trending

Central Florida woman arrested for hate crimes after pepper spraying Asian women in New York

By Patricia Tolley

Merritt Island resident, Madeline Barker was charged with hate crimes after pepper spraying four Asian women.

Family of Tyre Sampson, who fell from Icon Park ride, responds to autopsy report

By Patricia Tolley

Family of Tyre Sampson, who fell from Icon Park ride, responds to autopsy report

Developer sues City of Apopka to build affordable housing in planned city center

By Alex Galbraith

Developer sues City of Apopka to build affordable housing in planned city center

Two men arrested following racially motivated attack on Sanford teen's car

By Patricia Tolley and Alex Galbraith

Howard Hughes in a clip of the video

Also in News

Case of monkeypox confirmed in Orange County

By Maitane Orue

Case of monkeypox confirmed in Orange County

Family of Tyre Sampson, who fell from Icon Park ride, responds to autopsy report

By Patricia Tolley

Family of Tyre Sampson, who fell from Icon Park ride, responds to autopsy report

Developer sues City of Apopka to build affordable housing in planned city center

By Alex Galbraith

Developer sues City of Apopka to build affordable housing in planned city center

Orlando's LGBT+ Center to offer 24 hours of free HIV screenings during 'Testathon'

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando's LGBT+ Center to offer 24 hours of free HIV screenings during 'Testathon'
More

Digital Issue

June 15, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us