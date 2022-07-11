VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Donald Trump calls Elon Musk a 'bullshit artist' after he supports Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president

"He's not going to buy Twitter."

By on Mon, Jul 11, 2022 at 11:12 am

Politics make strange bedfellows and they don't come much stranger than  Donald Trump (at least to hear Stormy Daniels tell it).

The ex-prez is finally seeing that Tesla and SpaceX head Elon Musk is a jumped-up monorail salesman after Musk took a chunk out of the only thing that matters to Trump: being a special boy who is well-liked by all. Trump took time out of promoting his own social media platform during an Alaska rally to call Musk "another bullshit artist" on Saturday.

Trump made passing allusions to Musk's support of Ron DeSantis in 2024 and his failed bid to buy Twitter before laying his feelings about the billionaire out plain.

"You know, he said the other day, Oh, I've never voted for a Republican. I said, I didn't know that, he told me he voted for me," Trump told the crowd. "So, he's another bullshit artist."

Related
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk accused of sexual harassment by flight attendant

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk accused of sexual harassment by flight attendant: Musk claims the news is a 'politically motivated hit piece'


The idea of a DeSantis presidential run is a sore spot for the Florida hotelier. Trump has been taking thinly veiled shots at the Florida governor for months, belittling DeSantis over his refusal to share whether he received a vaccine booster and sharing poll numbers that show him winning in a primary against the state's top executive. Reports from within Trump's camp have pointed toward a potentially petty launch party that would kick off Trump's 2024 campaign within eyesight of the Governor's Mansion in Tallahassee.

Related
Joe Rogan supports Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president in 2024

Joe Rogan supports Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president in 2024: Has Ron DeSantis ever tried DMT?

