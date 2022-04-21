VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Dissolving Disney's Reedy Creek district could be a disaster for Orange County taxpayers, says Mayor Demings

By on Thu, Apr 21, 2022 at 3:46 pm

click to enlarge Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings that the county's budget would be thrown into disarray if Disney's special district is dissolved. - PHOTO VIA TWITTER/JERRY DEMINGS
Photo via Twitter/Jerry Demings
Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings that the county's budget would be thrown into disarray if Disney's special district is dissolved.

The Orange County mayor said that dissolving Disney's special district would be catastrophic to the county's budget at an economic summit Thursday.

Mayor Jerry Demings does not believe the Florida Legislature voters have thought about the consequences. He shared his concerns while speaking to a crowd at  Full Sail University.

“I believe they have not adequately contemplated the ramifications of what they have proposed at this point," he said. “It’s obvious this is political retribution that is at play here.”

The Florida Senate passed a bill on Wednesday that would dissolve a 55-year-old Disney government structure: the Reedy Creek Improvement District. The district in Lake Buena Vista provides water, sewer, electric power, fire protection and public safety and also oversees land use. It is entirely overseen by Disney and functions as a sort of private government for the theme parks.

This escalates the feud between the Legislature and the entertainment company after the latter showed opposition toward the "Don't Say Gay" law. This law prohibits discussions of gender identity and sexual orientation in kindergarten through third grade classrooms, effective July 1.

Demings said that he and his staff are sorting through this issue if lawmakers pass the decision.

"If we had to take over the first response and public safety components for Reedy Creek with no new revenue, that would be catastrophic for our budget in Orange County," Demmings said. "It would put an undue burden on the rest of the taxpayers in Orange County, to fill that gap."

Related
Florida legislature votes to dissolve Disney's Reedy Creek government over company's opposition to 'Don't Say Gay' bill

Florida legislature votes to dissolve Disney's Reedy Creek government over company's opposition to 'Don't Say Gay' bill


Orange County tax collector Scott Randolph told News 6 that if the district goes away, the county will potentially take on $1 billion to $2 billion in bond debt, which has to come from somewhere.

“If Reedy Creek is dissolved, my guess would be Orange County would have to raise property taxes 15 to 20%," Randolph said. "Now that’s not your whole tax bill, right, because your tax bill involves school and other things, but your Orange County government portion of your tax bill will probably have to go up 15 to 20% to take on that cost."




Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Everything we saw at Laura Loomer's Walt Disney World protest over the weekend

Everything we saw at Laura Loomer's Walt Disney World protest over the weekend
Florida politicians, activists respond to 15-week abortion ban

Florida politicians, activists respond to 15-week abortion ban
This Mount Dora home comes with 1800s chapel out back for $1.7 million

This Mount Dora home comes with 1800s chapel out back for $1.7 million
This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station

This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station

News Slideshows

Everything we saw at Laura Loomer's Walt Disney World protest over the weekend

Everything we saw at Laura Loomer's Walt Disney World protest over the weekend
Florida politicians, activists respond to 15-week abortion ban

Florida politicians, activists respond to 15-week abortion ban
This Mount Dora home comes with 1800s chapel out back for $1.7 million

This Mount Dora home comes with 1800s chapel out back for $1.7 million
This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station

This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station

News Slideshows

Everything we saw at Laura Loomer's Walt Disney World protest over the weekend

Everything we saw at Laura Loomer's Walt Disney World protest over the weekend
Florida politicians, activists respond to 15-week abortion ban

Florida politicians, activists respond to 15-week abortion ban
This Mount Dora home comes with 1800s chapel out back for $1.7 million

This Mount Dora home comes with 1800s chapel out back for $1.7 million
This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station

This Central Florida home on the market for $1.2M was once Polk City's railroad station

Trending

Orlando had the third-highest increase in rent in the nation over the last year

By Alex Galbraith

You probably can't afford to live anywhere in this photo.

Florida legislature votes to dissolve Disney's Reedy Creek government over company's opposition to 'Don't Say Gay' bill

By Alex Galbraith

Florida legislature votes to dissolve Disney's Reedy Creek government over company's opposition to 'Don't Say Gay' bill

DeSantis and Florida GOP choose to ‘govern by revenge,’ approving bills to punish Disney for final vote

By Jim Saunders and Dara Kam, News Service of Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, seen here remembering his senior class trip to Disney

Florida Department of Health issues guidance against gender-affirming treatment for trans youth

By Alex Galbraith

Florida Department of Health issues guidance against gender-affirming treatment for trans youth

Also in News

Here's the most notable laws Florida legislators didn't pass in 2022

By Anna Wilder and Melissa Hernandez De La Cruz, Fresh Take Florida

The Florida state capitol building

Department of Justice appeals Tampa judge's ruling on travel mask mandate

By News Service of Florida

Department of Justice appeals Tampa judge's ruling on travel mask mandate

Florida Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried sues federal government over gun ownership restrictions on MMJ patients

By News Service of Florida

Florida Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried sues federal government over gun ownership restrictions on MMJ patients

Florida Department of Health issues guidance against gender-affirming treatment for trans youth

By Alex Galbraith

Florida Department of Health issues guidance against gender-affirming treatment for trans youth
More

Digital Issue

April 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us