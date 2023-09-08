Disney's First Amendment lawsuit against Gov. DeSantis moves forward

Disney filed a narrowed lawsuit that alleges the company’s rights were violated by the state for voicing opposition to a 2022 law

By on Fri, Sep 8, 2023 at 9:47 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Disney's First Amendment lawsuit against Gov. DeSantis moves forward
Photo via Adobe
After U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor found a procedural problem with an earlier attempt, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts on Thursday filed a narrowed lawsuit that alleges the company’s First Amendment rights were violated by the state for voicing opposition to a 2022 law.

The law restricted instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in schools. Disney attorneys filed a motion last week seeking approval to amend a lawsuit filed this spring against defendants including Gov. Ron DeSantis.

But Winsor denied the motion because the company did not follow a procedural rule that required it to first confer with attorneys from the state.

Disney moved forward with the amended lawsuit Thursday, and Winsor ordered the defendants to respond by Sept. 21, according to a court docket.

The lawsuit came after DeSantis and Republican lawmakers this year approved a bill that replaced the longstanding Reedy Creek Improvement District with the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

Disney was closely aligned with the Reedy Creek district, while the bill gave DeSantis power to appoint members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board.

Disney alleges that the change was retaliatory in violation of the First Amendment and should be blocked.

The federal lawsuit had included issues stemming from development agreements reached by Disney and the former Reedy Creek Improvement District board. The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board and the Legislature took steps to void the agreements.

But the amended lawsuit drops allegations related to the development agreements and focuses on the retaliation issue. At least in part, that is because Disney and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District also are battling about the development agreements in a case filed by the district in Orange County circuit court.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Newly vandalized Morgan and Morgan billboard signs have a likely culprit

By McKenna Schueler

A 'vandalized' Morgan & Morgan billboard advertisement spotted in Orlando, Florida. Aug. 2023.

Florida Supreme Court leaves 'approved courses in fairness and diversity' out of rule regarding ethics requirements

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Florida Supreme Court leaves 'approved courses in fairness and diversity' out of rule regarding ethics requirements

Florida doctors speak out against abortion restrictions, days before state Supreme Court hears case on 15-week ban

By McKenna Schueler

Florida doctors speak out against abortion restrictions, days before state Supreme Court hears case on 15-week ban

Monique Worrell asks Florida Supreme Court to reverse DeSantis' move to suspend her

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Monique Worrell asks Florida Supreme Court to reverse DeSantis' move to suspend her

Also in News

Florida Supreme Court hears arguments in challenge to 15-week abortion ban

By Dara Kam, News Service of Florida

Florida Supreme Court hears arguments in challenge to 15-week abortion ban

Hurricane Idalia estimated losses top $120 million

By News Service of Florida

Hurricane Idalia estimated losses top $120 million

Florida Supreme Court leaves 'approved courses in fairness and diversity' out of rule regarding ethics requirements

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Florida Supreme Court leaves 'approved courses in fairness and diversity' out of rule regarding ethics requirements

Florida doctors speak out against abortion restrictions, days before state Supreme Court hears case on 15-week ban

By McKenna Schueler

Florida doctors speak out against abortion restrictions, days before state Supreme Court hears case on 15-week ban
More

Digital Issue

September 6, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us