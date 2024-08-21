Disney World would cross the line by removing Muppets from the parks

Muppet*Vision 3D is a cultural landmark and place of remembrance for the late Jim Henson

By on Wed, Aug 21, 2024 at 3:01 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Disney World would cross the line by removing Muppets from the parks
Photo via Disney
The Muppets land at Hollywood Studios is on the chopping block to make room for Monsters, Inc., and fans are once again outraged and confused about what exactly Disney is trying to do with its park that was once themed around movie-making magic.

Shortly after Disney’s parks news showcase at D23, TheWrap reported a tip that Imagineering “has only a few weeks to decide whether to keep Muppet*Vision 3D” and the Muppet-filled Grand Avenue courtyard of the Orlando park. TheWrap’s source told them the attraction’s closure was originally going to be revealed during the D23 panel.

The Aug. 10 Horizons showcase revealed all the new lands and attractions coming to Disney’s parks worldwide. For Disney World, each of the four parks is getting at least one new attraction — Cars and Disney Villains in Magic Kingdom, Indiana Jones and Encanto in Animal Kingdom, Monsters, Inc. in Hollywood Studios and a reimagined Test Track at Epcot.

The concern for the Muppets grew out of TheWrap’s reporting as well as an artist rendering of the Monsters, Inc. land. It wasn’t revealed where in Hollywood Studios Monstropolis would go, but fans spotted a familiar water tower in the background of one of the images. It was the signal the Muppets fandom needed to express their dismay over Disney even considering getting rid of the Muppet*Vision 3D show and the Jim Henson character-filled courtyard.


Outlets like Nerdist, Paste magazine and USA Today likewise decried the possibility of removing the Muppets, calling the move a “colossal mistake” if Disney went through with it. A month before D23, Vulture writer Rebecca Alter waxed poetic about how “the greatest moviegoing experience you can have in America” is at Muppet*Vision 3D. She also called for the 33-year-old attraction to be designated a cultural heritage site on the National Register of Historic Places.

If the Muppets were removed, Disney would cross the line from “typical fan discourse surrounding the removal of an attraction” into further tainting Hollywood Studios’ legacy by continuing to dump random IP they don’t have anywhere else to put.

I say all this as a huge fan of Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge and the nearby Toy Story Land. Both of those lands — and the upcoming Monstropolis — belong in a Disney park. But at what cost? What is Disney even doing at Hollywood Studios?

There’s no longer a cohesive “ride the movies” theme to compete with Universal Studios Florida. The old Hollywood-themed park that used to have The Great Movie Ride inside a replica Chinese Theatre, a Studio Backlot Tour and actual Walt Disney Animation satellite studios now has crowd control issues for a couple of thrill rides alongside swaths of the park that remain largely empty every day.

Looking at you, Animation Courtyard, Star Wars Launch Bay and Pixar Plaza.

Back to the Muppets. They’re part of a timeless franchise that perfectly balances goofy kiddie pranks and puppetry with subtle adult humor. The Muppets are one of the few franchises that truly appeal to all ages. The absurdist ensemble of lovable felt puppets remains as relevant today as 70 years ago when Jim Henson created it.

Speaking of Henson, Muppet*Vision 3D was the last project the creative legend directed before he died in 1990. It was also one of the last times Henson performed as Kermit, Waldorf and Swedish Chef, and veteran Muppeteer Richard Hunt played Scooter, Statler, Beaker and Sweetums.

With that status, Muppet*Vision 3D is a cultural landmark and place of remembrance.

It’s no secret Disney has struggled to land a sustainable future for The Muppets. Their comedic storytelling style doesn’t need any changing, but they do need to be included in more Disney projects to stay relevant. Still, there are few franchises and stories from seven decades ago that are still funny, entertaining and appropriate for all ages like The Muppets.

Plus, everything is made better with The Muppets. Let them host the Oscars. Create alternate-universe short stories like “what if Kermit the Frog was Iron Man?” Put Swedish Chef in an episode of The Bear. Let Miss Piggy guest star on Drag Race (not a Disney property, but can you imagine?).

Critics will cry that The Muppets is no longer relevant to today’s kids. That families are more interested in immersive lands based on blockbuster IPs that aren’t more than several decades old (I’ll remind you that Monsters, Inc. came out in 2001). That older kids want thrill rides and escapism — not reminders of the past or anything that could possibly educate them on entertainment history.

Bringing Monstropolis to a Disney park is a great idea. The Monsters, Inc. films are fun, sweet and beloved by several generations of Disney fans. And that door vault coaster is going to be epic.

But sacrificing the one tiny area of the park that celebrates The Muppets is too high a cost. The Muppets — and Henson’s masterful puppetry — deserve better than to be written off into obscurity because they aren’t “trending” in today’s screen-obsessed world.

Removing The Muppets and Muppet*Vision 3D would not only further taint Hollywood Studios’ legacy but also the legacy of Disney parks as a whole. One of the core tenets of Disney parks has always been immersive, relatable nostalgia. In every park are attractions that let fans get a taste of childhood whimsy. Time slows down in a Disney park, letting you stop and smell the flowers (and churros) and get a small taste of historic days gone by.

Few things exemplify that joyous, comedic mentality quite like The Muppets. Closing Muppet*Vision 3D and the surrounding courtyard would rid the world of a priceless and irreplaceable piece of cultural magic.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Views + Opinions articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Primary Day 2024 election results for Orange County and Orlando, Florida

By McKenna Schueler

Primary Day 2024 election results for Orange County and Orlando, Florida

Florida parents can still use state-funded vouchers to pay for Disney World passes

By Jay Waagmeester, Florida Phoenix

Florida parents can still use state-funded vouchers to pay for Disney World passes

AT+T workers in Central Florida strike over company’s ‘bad faith’ bargaining in contract talks

By McKenna Schueler

AT&T employees in Orlando strike over alleged bad faith bargaining, and are asking the company to come back to the table to negotiate (Aug. 8, 2024)

'The company hires these people to basically lie to them': Trucking company hires union busters to obstruct Florida drivers’ effort to unionize

By McKenna Schueler

'The company hires these people to basically lie to them': Trucking company hires union busters to obstruct Florida drivers’ effort to unionize (3)

Florida seeks to add pickleball, golf to state parks

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

Florida seeks to add pickleball, golf to state parks

One Orange County commissioner race heads to a likely recount, two more head to a November runoff

By McKenna Schueler

Orange County Administration Building

Stephanie Vanos wins election to Orange County School Board District 6 seat

By McKenna Schueler

Stephanie Vanos wins her bid for the Orange County School Board seat representing District 6.

Primary Day 2024 election results for Orange County and Orlando, Florida

By McKenna Schueler

Primary Day 2024 election results for Orange County and Orlando, Florida
More

August 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us