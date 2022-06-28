VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Disney pulls out of Sunrail/Brightline expansion following route change

A planned Disney Springs station is no more

By on Tue, Jun 28, 2022 at 11:26 am

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA BRIGHTLINE
Photo via Brightline

The Walt Disney Company has pulled out of its plans to facilitate the extension of a  SunRail/Brightline train line from Orlando International Airport to Tampa.

Disney joined in the ambitious rail project at a time that the route plan included a possible stop at Disney Springs, with the rail line crossing Walt Disney World Resort property. That Disney Springs stop and routing has been removed from the most-recent plans for the project.

Related
MCO moves forward with expansion, possible rail connections following pandemic slump (3)

MCO moves forward with expansion, possible rail connections following pandemic slump


"As many people who are involved in this project are aware, the new route configuration does not support a Disney Springs station and as a result, we don’t anticipate being part of this project,” shared Disney spokesperson Avery Maehrer.

The new plan routes the train through the tourist corridor along International Drive, bypassing the resort. When Disney joined the project, the plan called for a route that followed State Road 417 and entered Disney property.  The new route is expected to include a stop near Disney on I-Drive, without crossing over into the resort.

Other Brightline projects are nearly finished. The rail company reports that its line between West Palm Beach and Orlando is 80% complete and expected to open next year.

Related
Some proposals for Future Orlando include bicycles with their own green pathways on which to ride, divided from both traffic and pedestrians.

Orlando is a car-reliant hellscape. Tanya Wilder hopes to fix it

Tags:

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon

This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon
SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion

SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion
Orlando Magic stun 2022 NBA Draft prognosticators, take Paolo Banchero with first pick

Orlando Magic stun 2022 NBA Draft prognosticators, take Paolo Banchero with first pick
Dolphin park Discovery Cove welcomes first baby pink flamingo

Dolphin park Discovery Cove welcomes first baby pink flamingo

News Slideshows

This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon

This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon
SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion

SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion
Orlando Magic stun 2022 NBA Draft prognosticators, take Paolo Banchero with first pick

Orlando Magic stun 2022 NBA Draft prognosticators, take Paolo Banchero with first pick
Dolphin park Discovery Cove welcomes first baby pink flamingo

Dolphin park Discovery Cove welcomes first baby pink flamingo

News Slideshows

This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon

This $15 million home in Walt Disney World comes with a movie theater that is a replica of the Millennium Falcon
SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion

SCOTUS overturns 'Roe v. Wade', Orlando area politicians react to end of constitutional right to abortion
Orlando Magic stun 2022 NBA Draft prognosticators, take Paolo Banchero with first pick

Orlando Magic stun 2022 NBA Draft prognosticators, take Paolo Banchero with first pick
Dolphin park Discovery Cove welcomes first baby pink flamingo

Dolphin park Discovery Cove welcomes first baby pink flamingo

Trending

Florida meningitis outbreak hits home for Orlando Weekly's publisher

By Graham Jarrett

Raphael in the hospital

Winter Park woman sues police department after being shot in her home

By Maitane Orue

Winter Park woman sues police department after being shot in her home

Florida police officer under investigation after telling Black driver 'this is how you guys get killed'

By Maitane Orue

Florida police officer under investigation after telling Black driver 'this is how you guys get killed'

Supreme Court ruling adds fuel to Florida abortion battles

By News Service of Florida

United States Supreme Court Building

Also in News

Arguments heard in Florida abortion ban case

By News Service of Florida

Bans Off My Body Rally 2021

Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoes bill that would have allowed businesses to sue cities for lost profits

By News Service of Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoes bill that would have allowed businesses to sue cities for lost profits

Supreme Court ruling adds fuel to Florida abortion battles

By News Service of Florida

United States Supreme Court Building

Publix opts out of distributing COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5

By Nicolle Osorio

Publix opts out of distributing COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5
More

Digital Issue

June 22, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us