Disney pulls out of Sunrail/Brightline expansion following route change

The Walt Disney Company has pulled out of its plans
to facilitate the extension of a SunRail/Brightline train line from Orlando International Airport to Tampa.
Disney joined in the ambitious rail project at a time that the route plan included a possible stop at Disney Springs, with the rail line crossing Walt Disney World Resort property. That Disney Springs stop and routing has been removed from the most-recent plans for the project.
"As many people who are involved in this project are aware, the new route configuration does not support a Disney Springs station and as a result, we don’t anticipate being part of this project,” shared Disney spokesperson Avery Maehrer.
The new plan routes the train through the tourist corridor along International Drive, bypassing the resort. When Disney joined the project, the plan called for a route that followed State Road 417 and entered Disney property. The new route is expected to include a stop near Disney on I-Drive, without crossing over into the resort.
Other Brightline projects are nearly finished
. The rail company reports that its line between West Palm Beach and Orlando is 80% complete
and expected to open next year.