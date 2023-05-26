Disney lawyers argue judge should not be disqualified in lawsuit against Florida Gov. DeSantis

Lawyers for Disney argued that Walker’s remarks didn’t meet the high standards for judges to be disqualified

By on Fri, May 26, 2023 at 10:37 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Disney lawyers argue judge should not be disqualified in lawsuit against Florida Gov. DeSantis
Photo via Adobe
The judge overseeing Walt Disney Parks and Resorts’ lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis and his appointees shouldn’t leave the case, the entertainment giant argued in a document filed Thursday.

Attorneys for DeSantis and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District last week asked Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker to disqualify himself, pointing to comments he made in unrelated legal matters about the state retaliating against Disney.

But lawyers for Disney argued Thursday that Walker’s remarks didn’t meet the high standards for judges to be disqualified.

Court rules do “not prescribe the hair-trigger disqualification standard defendants suggest,” the Disney lawyers wrote.

Walker’s comments came as lawmakers last year moved to strip Disney of its special governing status through the former Reedy Creek Improvement District.

In a motion last week, attorneys for DeSantis and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District argued that Walker’s remarks gave “an appearance of partiality that would lead a reasonable observer to question whether the court is predisposed to ruling that the state retaliated against Disney.”

But Disney lawyers Thursday said a court rule about disqualification establishes a “high bar” to prevent parties from trying to “effectively veto judges whose decisions they do not like and shop for a judge more to their liking.”

Walker didn’t make any improper communication with the press or the public about Disney’s lawsuit, they argued.

“Judges are not prohibited from referring accurately to widely-reported news events during oral arguments, nor must they disqualify themselves if cases related to those events happen to come before them months later. Disqualification is allowed only if the prior comments expose an incapacity on the judge’s part to consider the new case on its own merits. The comments here come nowhere close to that standard,” Disney’s lawyers wrote.

Walker on Tuesday issued an order saying he would take no further action until he ruled on the motion for disqualification.

DeSantis and Disney began clashing after the company opposed a controversial 2022 law that restricts instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in schools — a law that supporters titled “Parental Rights in Education” but detractors called “don’t say gay.”

Legislators ultimately renamed the Reedy Creek district as the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District and gave DeSantis the power to appoint its members.

The lawsuit alleges, in part, that retribution orchestrated by the governor has economically harmed the company and violated its constitutional rights.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Florida socialists blast Florida Sen. Rick Scott’s anti-socialist travel advisory

By McKenna Schueler

Florida socialists blast Florida Sen. Rick Scott’s anti-socialist travel advisory

Florida man loses arm to 10-foot alligator while peeing behind a bar

By Colin Wolf

Florida man loses arm to 10-foot alligator while peeing behind a bar

Orlando International Airport opens new parking in time for holiday weekend travel

By Matthew Moyer

MCO plans to open a new parking lot in time for Memorial Day weekend travel

Florida school bans Amanda Gorman's inauguration poem after parent complains of ‘hate messages’

By Jessica Bryce Young

Florida school bans Amanda Gorman's inauguration poem after parent complains of ‘hate messages’

Also in News

Florida's new election bill immediately challenged in federal court

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Florida's new election bill immediately challenged in federal court

DeSantis signs bill to hand Florida beach safety law enforcement over to sheriff's departments

By Chloe Greenberg

DeSantis signs bill to hand Florida beach safety law enforcement over to sheriff's departments

Florida will publish annual list of school library books banned or challenged

By Ryan Dailey, NSF

Florida will publish annual list of school library books banned or challenged

Florida school bans Amanda Gorman's inauguration poem after parent complains of ‘hate messages’

By Jessica Bryce Young

Florida school bans Amanda Gorman's inauguration poem after parent complains of ‘hate messages’
More

Digital Issue

May 24, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us