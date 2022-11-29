Disney Cruise Line celebrates 25 years with Silver Anniversary at Sea offerings

click to enlarge Adobe Disney Cruise Line celebrates 25 years with Silver Anniversary at Sea

Disney Cruise Line is celebrating 25 years onboard its ships with the Silver Anniversary at Sea.Starting next spring, Disney's ships will be covered in shimmering decorations to celebrate a quarter-century at sea. The anniversary will be marked with new limited-edition cocktails and deserts. On the ship, the cruise line will debut new performances, costumes and apparel for cast members. The limited-time offer will be showing new music and adventures across the fleet of ships from May through September 2023.

“For two-and-a-half decades, Disney Cruise Line has built an incredible legacy of creating unforgettable vacation memories for families around the world,” Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Cruise Line, said in a press release. “Of course, at the heart of this anniversary celebration are our dedicated cast and crew members who continuously deliver legendary service and create magic at sea for our guests every day. Whether returning as a member of our Castaway Club or sailing with us for the first time, we are thrilled to invite guests of all ages to be a part of our very special anniversary festivities next summer.”





The Shimmering Seas Collection will debut new clothing, trinkets and gifts for the collectors onboard.

Guests will be to experience the once in a life-time cruise ship adventure as a brand-new signature song will be premiered with Mickey and his crew all decked out in their new multi-toned fabrics and swirling designs as part of the 25th-anniversary attire.

The cruise line also announced a brand-new membership tier for Castaway Club guests who’ve sailed with the ship 25 times or more. The Pearl Castaway Club Members will be offered new exclusive rewards and perks such as new at-home and onboard benefits that will be announced next year.





