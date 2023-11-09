DeSantis wants to 'establish a precedent' of removing elected officials, says lawyers for suspended Orlando State Attorney

“Florida voters, the governor claims, not only know of his suspension power but also expect him to use it."

By on Thu, Nov 9, 2023 at 10:21 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge DeSantis wants to 'establish a precedent' of removing elected officials, says lawyers for suspended Orlando State Attorney
Photo via Gov. Ron DeSantis/Twitter
With the Florida Supreme Court slated to hear arguments Dec. 6, lawyers for suspended Orlando-area State Attorney Monique Worrell contended this week that Gov. Ron DeSantis “seeks to establish a precedent that allows him to suspend local state officials at will.”

The lawyers filed a 23-page brief Tuesday as part of an attempt to get Worrell reinstated as the top prosecutor in the 9th Judicial Circuit in Orange and Osceola counties.

DeSantis on Aug. 9 issued an executive order suspending Worrell, a Democrat elected in 2020.
Related
Former U.S. attorneys general back DeSantis in ousting Orlando-area State Attorney Monique Worrell

Former U.S. attorneys general back DeSantis in ousting Orlando-area State Attorney Monique Worrell: The brief accused Worrell of not enforcing 'entire categories of laws that did not comport with her policy preferences'


Among other things, the order alleged that Worrell’s policies prevented or discouraged assistant state attorneys from seeking minimum mandatory sentences for gun crimes and drug trafficking offenses.

Worrell filed a challenge at the Supreme Court and reiterated arguments in Tuesday’s brief that DeSantis did not have a legal basis to suspend her.

“According to Governor DeSantis, this (Supreme) Court should not be concerned that his use of the suspension power to target elected state officials for his own political ends thwarts the will of the voters,” Tuesday’s brief said. “Florida voters, the governor claims, not only know of his suspension power but also expect him to use it. Leaving aside this dubious premise, the majority of voters in the Ninth Judicial Circuit did not vote for Governor DeSantis, but instead voted for his Democratic opponent.”

In a court document Oct. 24, however, DeSantis urged justices to reject Worrell’s challenge to the suspension. Under state law, the Florida Senate has final authority to decide whether to remove suspended officials.

“(Part of the Florida Constitution) authorizes the governor to suspend an official for enumerated grounds and grants the Senate alone the power to remove (from office),” attorneys for DeSantis wrote. “The Senate thus is invested with the sole discretion to decide whether the governor’s suspension order adequately stated grounds for suspension, just as the Constitution entrusts to that body the sole power to try impeachments. This (Supreme) Court should now make clear what it has often implied: the validity of a suspension and removal is a non-justiciable political question.”

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Orlando 2023 election results: Who won and who lost at the ballot box

By McKenna Schueler

Orlando 2023 election results: Who won and who lost at the ballot box

Ohio votes to protect abortion access — will Florida be next?

By McKenna Schueler

Ohio votes to protect abortion access — will Florida be next?

A billionaire-backed conservative think tank is trying to roll back Florida child labor law

By McKenna Schueler

Rep. Linda Chaney, R-St. Pete Beach

Orlando Rep. Anna Eskamani one of only two Florida lawmakers to support ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war

By McKenna Schueler

Rep. Anna Eskamani was among the advocates calling for the continuation of expanded federal benefits.

Also in News

Orlando 2023 election results: Who won and who lost at the ballot box

By McKenna Schueler

Orlando 2023 election results: Who won and who lost at the ballot box

Real human skull found for sale at a Florida thrift shop

By Grayson Keglovic

Real human skull found for sale at a Florida thrift shop

Tampa police chief points to ‘Orlando model’ for nightlife amid curfew concerns

By Arielle Stevenson

Tampa police chief points to ‘Orlando model’ for nightlife amid curfew concerns

Orlando restaurant fighting drag ban argues for continued block on DeSantis' 'Protection of Children Act'

By Jim Saunders, NSF

Orlando restaurant fighting drag ban argues for continued block on DeSantis' 'Protection of Children Act'
More

Digital Issue

November 8, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us