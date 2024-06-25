BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

DeSantis signs bill to shield Florida Gaming Control Commission from public records requests

The bill was approved unanimously by the Legislature this year after drawing little attention

By on Tue, Jun 25, 2024 at 1:07 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge DeSantis signs bill to shield Florida Gaming Control Commission from public records requests
Photo via Ron DeSantis/Facebook
Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill that will create a public-records exemption for personal information about members of the Florida Gaming Control Commission.

The bill (SB 692) was approved unanimously by the Legislature this year after drawing little attention. It will shield from public disclosure information such as home addresses, telephone numbers and dates of birth of current and former commissioners and family members.

The bill says the Legislature “finds that the release of such personal identifying and location information might place the commission’s current or former commissioners and their family members in danger of physical and emotional harm from disgruntled individuals whose businesses or professional practices have come under the scrutiny of the commission. In addition, such personnel may be subject to threats or acts of revenge because of the duties they perform.”

Lawmakers created the commission in 2021 to regulate the gambling industry. DeSantis’ office announced late Friday that he had signed the bill, along with 13 others from this year’s legislative session.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Orlando union-busters helped Ohio charter school violate employees' rights, federal judge finds

By McKenna Schueler

Educators and school staff at KIPP Columbus charter schools in Ohio after they went public with their union drive in November 2022.

From communism to stripper restrictions: Florida measures slated to take effect July 1

By Jim Turner, the News Service of Florida

From communism to stripper restrictions: Florida measures slated to take effect July 1

U.S. Supreme Court will rule on trans treatment bans, a decision expected to impact Florida law

By Dara Kam, News Service of Florida

U.S. Supreme Court will rule on trans treatment bans, a decision expected to impact Florida law

New passport office will open in Orlando

By Zoey Thomas

New passport office will open in Orlando

Seven Orlando parks rank among TripAdvisor’s ‘Best of the Best Things to Do’ in the country

By Zoey Thomas

Seven Orlando parks rank among TripAdvisor’s ‘Best of the Best Things to Do’ in the country

Orlando union-busters helped Ohio charter school violate employees' rights, federal judge finds

By McKenna Schueler

Educators and school staff at KIPP Columbus charter schools in Ohio after they went public with their union drive in November 2022.

Orlando’s Fringe ArtSpace flooding affects festivals

By Houda Eletr

Orlando’s Fringe ArtSpace flooding affects festivals

Orlando abortion clinic launches fundraiser to avoid closure

By McKenna Schueler

Orlando abortion clinic launches fundraiser to avoid closure
More

June 19, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us