DeSantis ‘reloads’ presidential run by replacing his campaign manager

Don’t call it a reboot, please — definitely do not think about boots, white boots, boots of any kind

By and on Tue, Aug 8, 2023 at 3:13 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Ron DeSantis in April 2023, saying "I'm not a candidate" in a press conference - Screenshot via CNN
Screenshot via CNN
Ron DeSantis in April 2023, saying "I'm not a candidate" in a press conference
In a presidential campaign shakeup, Gov. Ron DeSantis named James Uthmeier, chief of staff in the governor’s office, as campaign manager.

Uthmeier, who has worked in the governor’s office since March 2019, replaces Generra Peck, who will remain as a chief campaign strategist.

Under Peck's leadership, the campaign has made some ghastly missteps, ranging from the ill-considered plan to put DeSantis in casual contact with fellow humans (not his strong suit) to payrolling staff who were creating and disseminating Nazi-coded content promoting DeSantis.

James Uthmeier has been one of Governor DeSantis’ top advisors for years and he is needed where it matters most: working hand in hand with Generra Peck and the rest of the team to put the governor in the best possible position to win this primary and defeat Joe Biden,” Andrew Romeo, a spokesman for the campaign, said in a statement Tuesday.

Uthmeier will take a leave of absence from his $195,849–a-year state job, with Department of Commerce Secretary Alex Kelly serving as acting chief of staff, according to Jeremy Redfern, a DeSantis spokesman.

DeSantis has taken steps to reboot his campaign as polling shows him trailing former President Donald Trump in the race for the Republican nomination. Real Clear Politics put polling averages for DeSantis at 15.7 percent and Trump at 53.7 percent.

The New York Times reported July 23 on the campaign's "restart," after NBC News a day earlier revealed a "reboot."

The campaign manager switch was first reported yesterday by The Messenger. In an exclusive interview with Marc Caputo, “Uthmeier shie[d] away from calling the reshuffling a ‘reboot.’ It’s a despised word in the campaign, where advisers prefer to call this the last campaign ‘reload.’”

Language is a sticking point on this campaign. On Aug. 2, New Hampshire Public Radio reported that DeSantis had said at a Rye, N.H., campaign stop that when it comes to federal bureaucrats, “we are going to start slitting throats on Day One.” He also said Mexican drug cartels would be “shot stone cold dead.”

Another telling detail from Caputo: Uthmeier has “no campaign management experience.”


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Authors

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young

Jessica Bryce Young has been working with Orlando Weekly since 2003, serving as copy editor, dining editor and arts editor before becoming editor in chief in 2016.
Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Another state dropped from list of invalid driver’s licenses in Florida

By News Service of Florida

Another state dropped from list of invalid driver’s licenses in Florida

New College of Florida professor, faculty unions sue state over arbitration

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

New College of Florida professor, faculty unions sue state over arbitration

Economists, academics back federal rent control, four months after Florida bans it

By McKenna Schueler

Economists, academics back federal rent control, four months after Florida bans it

Orlando union buster Labor Pros has a history of skirting federal law

By McKenna Schueler

Orlando union buster Labor Pros has a history of skirting federal law (5)

Also in News

State Attorney Monique Worrell decries police union criticism following shooting of Orlando officers

By McKenna Schueler

State Attorney Monique Worrell decries police union criticism following shooting of Orlando officers

Lake County says ‘And Tango Makes Three’ is no longer banned from schools, wants lawsuit tossed out

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Lake County says ‘And Tango Makes Three’ is no longer banned from schools, wants lawsuit tossed out

Orlando union buster Labor Pros has a history of skirting federal law

By McKenna Schueler

Orlando union buster Labor Pros has a history of skirting federal law (5)

Orange County School Board approves new policy to completely ban cell phone use in schools

By Bellanee Plaza

Orange County School Board approves new policy to completely ban cell phone use in schools
More

Digital Issue

August 2, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us