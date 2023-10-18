DeSantis' Israel rescue flight cost $4 million in state emergency funds

DeSantis’ office announced the arrival of the first group of evacuees late Sunday into Tampa

By on Wed, Oct 18, 2023 at 10:16 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge DeSantis' Israel rescue flight cost $4 million in state emergency funds
Photo via Gov. Ron DeSantis/Twitter
Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said the state spent an estimated $4 million to help transport about 270 Americans over the weekend from Israel.

“All in all, we’re probably sitting right around $4 million on that particular flight with all of the services, hotel stays, rental cars —- anything that we had to get to help the people get back to their homes,” Guthrie said in an interview with News Nation.

Florida paid for the aircraft used by the veterans-led non-profit Project Dynamo to evacuate Americans amid a war that began when Hamas attacked Israel.

The state’s evacuation efforts came as U.S. State Department-organized charter flights have been taking Americans from Israel to Greece.

Federal officials were trying to link the evacuees to connecting flights to America. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office announced the arrival of the state’s first group of evacuees late Sunday into Tampa.

An executive order issued by DeSantis last week directed the Division of Emergency Management to draw money from the state’s Emergency Preparedness and Response Fund for rescue operations and to move supplies into Israel. The fund received $500 million in this year’s state budget.
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Florida sees COVID-19 death toll rise in recent weeks

By News Service of Florida

Florida sees COVID-19 death toll rise in recent weeks

Florida attorney general asks state supreme court to reject felon gun challenge

By News Service of Florida

Florida attorney general asks state supreme court to reject felon gun challenge

Duke Energy files proposal to pass along Hurricane Idalia costs to customers

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Duke Energy files proposal to pass along Hurricane Idalia costs to customers

Judge sides with bottling company in fight to pump water from Florida spring

By Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida

Judge sides with bottling company in fight to pump water from Florida spring

Also in News

Abortion rights activists raise money for three Florida clinics fined by the state

By McKenna Schueler

Abortion rights activists raise money for three Florida clinics fined by the state

Orlando’s Zebra Coalition gets $175K to support LGBTQ+ youth

By McKenna Schueler

Orlando’s Zebra Coalition gets $175K to support LGBTQ+ youth

Icon Park offers annual passes for the first time

By Chloe Greenberg

Icon Park offers annual passes for the first time

Orlando’s new LGBTQ-led peer respite center will fill mental health care gaps

By McKenna Schueler

Orlando’s new LGBTQ-led peer respite center will fill mental health care gaps
More

Digital Issue

October 18, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us