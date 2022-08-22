ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Daytona Beach boat explosion caught on video

By on Mon, Aug 22, 2022 at 1:48 pm



Security cameras captured the moment that a boat exploded in Daytona Beach's Halifax Harbor Marina this weekend.

Daytona Beach Fire Department posted video of the explosion and photos of the aftermath on Facebook. According to the fire department, the fire started shortly after the boat fueled up. They say that four people were injured and one of the injured people was airlifted to an Orlando hospital due to burns.

