COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in Florida

click to enlarge Adobe

The number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 increased nearly 17 percent during the past week.



The U.S. Department of Health and Human released data Tuesday that showed 2,157 Florida inpatients had COVID-19, up from 1,846 a week earlier. The data also showed 178 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, up from 166 a week earlier.



Florida in recent weeks has seen steady increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, though the numbers remain far lower than early in the year, when the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus swept across the state.