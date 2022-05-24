VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in Florida

By on Tue, May 24, 2022 at 3:24 pm

click to enlarge ADOBE
Adobe

The number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 increased nearly 17 percent during the past week.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human released data Tuesday that showed 2,157 Florida inpatients had COVID-19, up from 1,846 a week earlier. The data also showed 178 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, up from 166 a week earlier.

Florida in recent weeks has seen steady increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, though the numbers remain far lower than early in the year, when the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus swept across the state.

