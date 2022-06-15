VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Cops left 'clueless' after murder-suicide in Casselberry

By on Wed, Jun 15, 2022 at 4:21 pm

click to enlarge ADOBE
Adobe

Three adults and a child are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Casselberry, Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the scene, at the Carrington Park Condominium off Banyon Tree Circle at around 7 a.m. The call came from a boy who said he had been shot. Authorities suspect that the deceased adult man killed his wife, mother-in-law and 15-year-old stepson before turning the gun on himself.

Casselberry Police arrived on scene with support from the  Seminole County Sheriff's Office and Fire Department and used a battering ram to enter the condo. Upon entering, they discovered an adult man with a gunshot wound. The other three victims were found in the second room. Paramedics were unable to save any of the victims.

"We're clueless as to why this incident happened." Casselberry Police Chief Larry Krantz said at a news conference on Tuesday.

The wife of the suspected shooter called 911 last week because she believed her husband had obtained a firearm and was worried. The suspected shooter did purchase a gun earlier this month. Krantz said that there was little his officers could do, as there was no reported history of domestic violence in the home.

“We asked if she was a victim of a crime. Had he made any threats? Even as much as had she even seen the firearm? She had not been a victim, he had not made any threats, she had never even seen the firearm,” Krantz said.

“This has been a tremendously tragic incident where they’ve gone out and seen a 15-year-old young man dead, for reasons that we don’t know” Krantz says.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Orlando Area News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Orlando's Contio Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend

Orlando's Contigo Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend
Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum

Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum
27 Pulse survivors, family members and first responders share their stories

27 Pulse survivors, family members and first responders share their stories
Orlando advocates for gun control during March For Our Lives rally

Orlando advocates for gun control during March For Our Lives rally

News Slideshows

Orlando's Contio Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend

Orlando's Contigo Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend
Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum

Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum
27 Pulse survivors, family members and first responders share their stories

27 Pulse survivors, family members and first responders share their stories
Orlando advocates for gun control during March For Our Lives rally

Orlando advocates for gun control during March For Our Lives rally

News Slideshows

Orlando's Contio Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend

Orlando's Contigo Fund held an emotional 'For Us, By Us' Pulse remembrance event this weekend
Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum

Orlando commemorated the sixth anniversary of Pulse over protests of a planned museum
27 Pulse survivors, family members and first responders share their stories

27 Pulse survivors, family members and first responders share their stories
Orlando advocates for gun control during March For Our Lives rally

Orlando advocates for gun control during March For Our Lives rally

Trending

Donald Trump reportedly planning presidential campaign launch in Tallahassee to spite Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

By Alex Galbraith

Donald Trump reportedly planning presidential campaign launch in Tallahassee to spite Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Orange County Medical Examiner releases autopsy of Tyre Sampson, who fell from Icon Park's Orlando Freefall

By Alex Galbraith

Orange County Medical Examiner releases autopsy of Tyre Sampson, who fell from Icon Park's Orlando Freefall

Jewish congregation challenges Florida's 15-week abortion ban in court

By News Service of Florida

Rabbi Barry Silver of Boynton Beach's Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor

Florida Highway Patrol pulled guns on AEW wrestler Jeff Hardy during DUI arrest [VIDEO]

By Alex Galbraith

Florida Highway Patrol pulled guns on AEW wrestler Jeff Hardy during DUI arrest [VIDEO]

Also in News

The GOP base have called Jan. 6 a false flag, blamed it on infiltrators, and insisted it ‘was not an insurrection’ — everything but look it in the eye

By Jeffrey C. Billman

This happened.

Florida Surgeon General Ladapo opposes COVID-19 vaccine for young children

By NSF

Florida Surgeon General Ladapo opposes COVID-19 vaccine for young children

Florida Power & Light announces plan to eliminate carbon emissions from electricity generation

By News Service of Florida

Florida Power & Light announces plan to eliminate carbon emissions from electricity generation

Jewish congregation challenges Florida's 15-week abortion ban in court

By News Service of Florida

Rabbi Barry Silver of Boynton Beach's Congregation L’Dor Va-Dor
More

Digital Issue

June 15, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us