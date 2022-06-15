Cops left 'clueless' after murder-suicide in Casselberry

click to enlarge Adobe

Three adults and a child are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Casselberry, Tuesday morning.Police were called to the scene, at the Carrington Park Condominium off Banyon Tree Circle at around 7 a.m. The call came from a boy who said he had been shot. Authorities suspect that the deceased adult man killed his wife, mother-in-law and 15-year-old stepson before turning the gun on himself.Casselberry Police arrived on scene with support from the Seminole County Sheriff's Office and Fire Department and used a battering ram to enter the condo. Upon entering, they discovered an adult man with a gunshot wound. The other three victims were found in the second room. Paramedics were unable to save any of the victims."We're clueless as to why this incident happened." Casselberry Police Chief Larry Krantz said at a news conference on Tuesday.The wife of the suspected shooter called 911 last week because she believed her husband had obtained a firearm and was worried. The suspected shooter did purchase a gun earlier this month. Krantz said that there was little his officers could do, as there was no reported history of domestic violence in the home.“We asked if she was a victim of a crime. Had he made any threats? Even as much as had she even seen the firearm? She had not been a victim, he had not made any threats, she had never even seen the firearm,” Krantz said.“This has been a tremendously tragic incident where they’ve gone out and seen a 15-year-old young man dead, for reasons that we don’t know” Krantz says.