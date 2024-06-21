BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Committee working to enshrine abortion into Florida Constitution raises nearly $20 million

The Floridians Protecting Freedom committee had about $15.1 million in cash on hand as of June 14

By on Fri, Jun 21, 2024 at 4:09 pm

click to enlarge The Yes on 4 rally and March at Lake Eola Park - Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
The Yes on 4 rally and March at Lake Eola Park
A political committee leading efforts to pass a proposed constitutional amendment about abortion rights raised $8.05 million during the first two weeks of June and has collected nearly $20 million since the Florida Supreme Court said the initiative could go on the November ballot.

The Floridians Protecting Freedom committee had about $15.1 million in cash on hand as of June 14, according to a finance report posted Friday on the state Division of Elections website.

The Florida Supreme Court on April 1 approved the wording of the proposed amendment, clearing the way for it to go on the ballot. From April 1 through May 31, the committee raised nearly $11.8 million in cash.

From June 1 through June 14, it raised $8.05 million, the new report shows. The proposed amendment, which has drawn opposition from Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state Republican leaders, seeks to enshrine abortion rights in the Constitution.

It says, in part, that no “law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient's health, as determined by the patient's healthcare provider.”

June 19, 2024

