Committee aiming to put abortion rights on Florida's 2024 ballot collects over 750K signatures

The committee faces a Feb. 1 deadline for meeting the requirements

By on Fri, Dec 15, 2023 at 12:19 pm

Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
A proposed constitutional amendment aimed at ensuring abortion rights got a boost in petition signatures during the past week.

The Florida Division of Elections website Friday showed 753,306 valid petition signatures for the measure, up from 687,700 a week earlier.

The political committee Floridians Protecting Freedom, which is sponsoring the measure, will need to submit at least 891,523 valid signatures statewide and meet signature requirements in at least half of the state’s congressional districts to get on the November 2024 ballot.

The committee faces a Feb. 1 deadline for meeting the requirements. It also needs the Florida Supreme Court to sign off on the proposed ballot wording.

Floridians Protecting Freedom announced the initiative in May after the Republican-controlled Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis approved a law that could prevent abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. The six-week limit is contingent on the outcome of a legal battle about a 15-week abortion limit that DeSantis and lawmakers passed in 2022.

Attorney General Ashley Moody has argued the Supreme Court should keep the proposed constitutional amendment off the ballot, saying its wording would mislead voters — a contention that amendment supporters dispute.

The ballot summary of the proposal says, in part: “No law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient's health, as determined by the patient's healthcare provider.”

