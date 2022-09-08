ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Coliseum of Comics plans new Southeast Orlando store

By on Thu, Sep 8, 2022 at 11:19 am

Coliseum of ComicsPhoto by Ryan G. Poirier
Coliseum of Comics
Photo by Ryan G. Poirier

Local comics chain Coliseum of Comics is opening another Orlando location.

The newest outpost of the nearly 40-year-old comics shop will be in Southeast Orlando in the Shoppes at Eastwood Plaza. CoC's owners expect the new shop, their 10th location, to open on Saturday, Sept. 17.

"We’re looking forward to serving many of our customers closer to home,” said VP Ryan Boyle in a press release. “We’re in a strange market right now. We’re seeing the gates open for many new and exciting products that have been delayed for months, and we thought this would be the perfect time to add a new venue for all this great stuff!”

The shop at 1929 South Alafaya Trail is the chain's third location in Orlando.

