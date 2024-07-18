'Clown show': Florida Democrats respond to Rubio, Scott and DeSantis RNC speeches

The three took the stage during the second day of the convention in Milwaukee

By on Thu, Jul 18, 2024 at 3:26 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge 'Clown show': Florida Democrats respond to Rubio, Scott and DeSantis RNC speeches
Photo via Shutterstock
The Florida Democratic Party called Tuesday evening’s Republican National Convention speeches from Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio “a clown show” and a “circus.”

“The Republican Party can preach ‘unity’ all night long but the only thing they are united on is sending America backwards,” Democrati chair Nikki Fried said in a news release Wednesday following what she called “Florida Night” at the RNC.

The three took the stage during the second day of the convention in Milwaukee, where the party has nominated former President Donald Trump as its candidate for president.

DeSantis took the stage that evening and expressed support for Trump, with whom he’d traded jabs before dropping out of the primaries.

DeSantis called President Joe Biden a “figurehead” and touted his own success in boosting Republican voter registration in the state, plus his COVID-19 response, attacks on diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, and support for “parental rights” in education.

Fried said DeSantis “recycled old talking points from his failed presidential campaign.”

She criticized the senators, too, highlighting that Scott was absent from recent votes taken in the Senate and that Rubio “limped” on stage following the announcement that he would not be Trump’s vice-presidential candidate.

Scott spoke for just over five minutes, rounding it out with a call to voters to courageously support Trump.

“Donald Trump has given up a lot for this country,” Scott said. “His family has been slandered, he’s been impeached, censored, treated as a criminal, all because he never backs down. This week he has shown the courage all of us should display as we rally around him to rescue our great country.”

Scott said he had a “not far-fetched nightmare” that Biden won a second term, whereupon gas prices rose $10, only rich people could buy groceries, and Democrats rigged elections.

All three Florida Republicans dwelled on border security and inflation, asking convention-goers to recall how much everyday items cost during the Trump compared to the Biden presidencies.

Rubio’s speech called for an “America first” attitude, and he gave a shoutout to Trump’s pick for vice president, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance, a Republican representing Ohio. Rubio said Vance reminds “us we are all descendants of ordinary people who achieve extraordinary things.”

DeSantis called for increased border security, universal school choice, “a strong, focused” military, and lowering taxes.

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds made an appearance on Monday. He spent the bulk of his time advocating for school choice.

Fried argued that electing Biden would lead to true unity.

“These dangerous and extreme policies are the backbone of the modern Republican Party and represent a vision for America that threatens to take us back to a time when we had fewer rights,” Fried said.

Florida Phoenix is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Florida Phoenix maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Diane Rado for questions: [email protected]. Follow Florida Phoenix on Facebook and Twitter.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Scroll to read more Florida News articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

As Florida temperatures soar, Disney World workers struggle and pass out from the heat

By McKenna Schueler

Beauty and the Beast live on stage at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Winter Park plant shop The Heavy closes after six years

By Zoey Thomas

The Heavy in Winter Park closes its doors

Orlando quietly shuts down citizens’ police review board following adoption of preemptive state law

By McKenna Schueler

Orlando police closely watch protesters during a pro-Palestine rally at Lake Eola Park in May 2024.

New peer respite center opens in Orlando for mental health, a first for Central Florida

By McKenna Schueler

Yasmin Flasterstein, co-founder of Peer Support Space, sits in a reading nook located in a treehouse-themed bedroom for guests of Eva's Casita in Orlando.

Orlando Magic co-founder Pat Williams dies at 84

By Zoey Thomas

Orlando Magic co-founder Pat Williams dies at 84

Orlando City Council moves forward with permanent limits on downtown nightclubs

By McKenna Schueler

Orlando nightclub The Treehouse on East Pine Street

Adoptable dog Cesar is a calm 1-year-old who's looking for a quiet couch to snuggle on

By Orange County Animal Services

Adoptable dog Cesar is a calm 1-year-old who's looking for a quiet couch to snuggle on

As Florida temperatures soar, Disney World workers struggle and pass out from the heat

By McKenna Schueler

Beauty and the Beast live on stage at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida.
More

July 17, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us