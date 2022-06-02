Clermont candidate for Florida Ag Commissioner wants to make Florida a shroom-friendly state

click to enlarge Ryan Morales/Facebook Morales (left) wants to make psychoactive mushrooms legal in the state.

Ryan Morales, a Democratic candidate for agriculture commissioner wants Florida to legalize psychedelics for medical uses.

“I want to make sure that we legalize psilocybin and psychedelics for medicinal use to help your police, your vets and people who deal with traumatic incidents on a daily basis, like your EMTs as well,” Morales told Florida Politics

Morales, who currently resides in Clermont, is attempting to replace the current commissioner Nikki Fried. In the meantime, Fried is running to be the Democratic candidate for Florida’s governor seat.



Psilocybin is the main ingredient found in several types of psychoactive mushrooms, making it perhaps the best-known naturally-occurring psychedelic drug, To add on, studies by John Hopkins Medicines showed that adults with major depressive disorder had some relief for up to a month after going through psychedelic treatment.





Morales, a medical marijuana user, also wants to legalize marijuana recreationally in the state, pass more gun safety laws and push invasive species out.

Morales has already dipped his toes in the pool of Floridian politics before; he ran twice to represent Lake County in the Florida House. Both runs were unsuccessful.



Primary voting to pick the party candidates for the November ballot is on August 23. The general election takes place on Nov. 8.



