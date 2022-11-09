ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

City of Orlando opens downtown parking garages as Nicole approaches Florida

By on Wed, Nov 9, 2022 at 4:57 pm

City of Orlando opens downtown parking garages as Nicole approaches Florida
Photo courtesy Adobe Stock

The City of Orlando has opened up several downtown Orlando parking garages to allow locals leery of flooding or tree damage to stow their cars.

Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 9 at noon and running through Friday, Nov. 11 at noon, fees will be waived for four parking garages in downtown Orlando.

The four garages where residents can park for free are below:
  • Central Boulevard Garage, 53 West Central Boulevard
  • Jefferson Street Garage, 62 West Jefferson Street
  • Library Garage, 112 East Central Boulevard
  • Orange County Administration Garage, 300 Liberty Avenue
Free parking is for passenger vehicles only, so no oversized vehicles, campers, boats, trailers or watercraft.

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

More
